The city of Corcoran will save roughly $25,000 in interest per year by selling General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan bonds to refinance bonds sold in 2012 to pay for constructing the city Public Works Facility.
Tammy Omdal, of Northland Securities, brought the news to the Corcoran City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting. At the meeting the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
BOND SALE
Northland’s Omdal originally estimated that Corcoran would save a total of $391,278 in interest during the 17-year life of the refinanced bonds. The actual savings will be $412,000, due to a low bid from Piper Sandler. The refunding bonds will be used to pay off the $3,370,000 in principal remaining from the 2012 bond sale.
Before the sale of the refunding bonds Corcoran and Northland Securities asked Moody’s Investor Services to review the city’s bond rating. Moody’s reaffirmed Corcoran’s Aa3 rating, due to favorable financial conditions for the city.
After hearing from Omdal, the City Council awarded the sale of the refunding bonds to Piper Sandler.
POTENTIAL CHARTER CHANGES
Turning to the subject of potential charter changes, the City Council discussed when council seats officially become open after a resignation or death, special elections and the necessity for reviewing the need for wards in Corcoran. Dividing the city into wards would provide for equal representation on the City Council from all parts of the city.
City Councilors said they wanted to be included in Charter Commission discussions rather than receiving solo recommendations from the commission. Also, the process for changing to a ward system is likely to require council action, said City Administrator Brad Martens.
As a result, Mayor Ron Thomas scheduled a joint work session of the two bodies for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12. Martens said the meeting would be a study session, so public comment opportunities would not be available during the meeting. Staff and City Councilors always welcome e-mails from the public with suggestions or questions.
SEEKING A POLICE SERGEANT
Turning to the topic of staffing the police department, the City Council heard a request from Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk to begin the search for a new patrol sergeant, who would begin work on Jan. 1. Corcoran currently does not have a patrol sergeant. Gottschalk and Lt. Ryan Burns handle supervisory duties along with their administrative duties. They are contacted at their homes, if a situation requires a supervisor’s attention after normal business hours.
Gottschalk said the sergeant search would begin internally amongst current Corcoran Police officers. If a current officer were promoted, the police department would need to seek a new officer to fill the vacancy.
After hearing from Gottschalk, the City Council directed staff to hold an internal police sergeant search and police officer hiring process simultaneously and to allow Gottschalk to appoint the preferred candidate to sergeant effective Jan. 1. The council also directed him to put together a candidate list for police officer vacancies.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a resolution sponsoring the Northwest Trails Association to obtain funds from the Department of Natural Resources to acquire, construct and maintain a public snowmobile trail.
HELD a public hearing about Corcoran’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program. The hearing is required for Corcoran to renew its permit for operating a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4 Permit).
