At the Oct. 28 Corcoran City Council meeting, the council accepted City Administrator Brad Martens’ notice of departure and looked into how to replace him and the recruitment process of a new city administrator.
After working for the city of Corcoran since 2013, Martens will be leaving on Oct. 24. He has taken a position with the city of Shoreview as their city manager.
“As you all know, we are extremely busy,” Martens said about the urgency of replacing his position. “I’d like to think I add some value to the organization. Being down a person will be a challenge.”
The council had the option to look from within the current city staff or do a full search outside the organization. Councilor Alan Schultz wondered if they should go with a professional recruiter. Mayor Tom Mckee was skeptical.
“I’m a little hesitant on the recruiter personally,” Mckee said. “Just bad experience with recruiters and the process.”
Martens said that a recruiting service could cost around $20,000. “I think it’s worth every penny,” he said. “The only person who is capable in this organization to do a full-scale recruitment process is [Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise] and is a potential candidate [to be applying for the city administrator position], so right there you have a problem [with not hiring a recruiter].”
Councilor Jonathan Bottema thought this will be the most important decision the council has and will make since he has been on council.
“In my five years I don’t think anything will trump this as far as the impact on Corcoran,” he said. “We spend $20,000 when we do a road study. A feasibility study for a well is $20,000. I don’t want to balk at that since it’s such an important thing. I have the philosophy of casting the nets far and wide.”
The council requested that Martens make up a proposal for hiring a recruiter that will be reviewed at the Nov. 10 council meeting. The proposal will state the timeline the recruiter should workaround to find a candidate for the position and what kind of attributes they want with a new city administrator.
“I’m not opposed to the idea of a recruiter,” Councilor Jeremy Nichols said. “I’m a little concerned with the idea that if we let this take a long time and we have a high-level staff that gets a lot of good things done quickly and well, those people want to know their future. And if they don’t trust us to pick the right person or don’t think that person is the right person for them, those folks could decide to preemptively leave. I want to try to give them a sense of safety and security as much as possible.”
The council tabled the conversation of how to hire the new city administrator. The council appointed Beise as the interim city administrator in the meantime between Martens’ departure and the hiring of a replacement. They will also need to recruit someone to take on Beise’s current workload while serves as the interim administrator.
other
The council also:
APPROVED reducing construction hours from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There is flexibility for individual property owners to complete their own projects. The effective date of the change will be Jan. 1, 2022.
