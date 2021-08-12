The Corcoran City Council is looking into potential changes in city regulations pertaining to nuisances, such as storing recreational vehicles and stacked wood in the front yard.
At its Thursday, July 8 meeting, the council directed city staff to hold a public hearing for receiving public comment on the potential changes. The council is tentatively scheduled to hold the public hearing on Aug. 26.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
NUISANCE REGULATIONS
At a June city council meeting, the council discussed the large number of rural Corcoran residents who had received violation notices for improper storage of recreational vehicles or other violations of city nuisance standards. The council directed staff to draft amendments to the city code that would ease front yard storage restrictions for recreational vehicles and firewood and for lots with frontage on two streets.
Corcoran staff reviewed city codes from a dozen municipalities and came up with two options for an amendment to Corcoran’s nuisance standards. Staff recommended that the city council adopt Option 1.
Amendment Option 1 says, “One recreational vehicle may be stored in the front yard, provided it is stored on an improved surface and complies with a minimum setback of 25 feet from the front property line.”
Amendment Option 2 says, “One recreational vehicle may be stored in the front yard, provided it is stored in the back half of the front yard closest to the principal structure.”
Under either proposed amendment, roughly 70% of 2021 violation notices for recreational vehicles stored in the front yard would be considered compliant with city code, and roughly 70% of notices for storage violations on lots fronting on two streets would be considered compliant, according to the staff report.
City staff also recommended changing the definition of front yard. The proposed definition says, “A corner lot shall have one front yard, and it shall be the area extending the full width of a lot between the principle structure and the front lot line with driveway access to the principal structure.”
During the public comment opportunity, Corcoran resident Michael Beinert said the requirement for improved surfaces could be an issue for some property owners. The limit of one recreational vehicle in a front yard would create a difficulty for residents who have more than one trailer, along with a recreational vehicle.
The council discussed the proposed code changes. Council consensus favored amending the definition of front yard and Amendment Option 1. Then the council directed staff to set up a public hearing to get public feedback.
AMERICAN RECOVERY ACT FUNDS
The city council also heard a report from City Administrator Brad Martens about Corcoran’s allotment of federal American Recovery Plan Act funds. Corcoran will receive $656,250 in ARPA funds, with half coming this summer and the other half coming in summer 2022.
The city has until the end of 2024 to fully commit the fund to its uses.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS FOR NELSON TRUCKING
Turning to the subject of street improvements, the city council accepted plans and specifications for turn lane improvements at County Road 101 and 105th Place. Also, the council authorized city staff to solicit bids from prospective contractors.
City Engineer Kent Torve said the Nelson Trucking development is under construction and triggering a need for improvements to County Road 101. He anticipated that construction of the street improvements would begin in September and October and be substantially complete in October and November 2022.
OTHER
The City Council also:
CALLED FOR an Aug. 12 public hearing on the City Center Drive and 79th Place street improvements south of city hall in the area of the proposed St. Therese senior living campus.
APPROVED a proposal from Stantec consulting engineers to survey elevations of culverts in Corcoran’s portion of the Elm Creek Watershed District at a cost of $6,000 and to survey flood plain elevations in the ECWD at a cost of $14,200. The information will enable Corcoran to respond to a Flood Plain Risk Review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will be conducted via the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The city council authorized Stantec to prepare the technical responses at a cost of $4,600.
ACCEPTED a $1,000 donation from Leigh Burlingame and allocated the money to the Corcoran Police Department.
APPROVED a request from the Rockford Lions for a one to four day temporary on sale liquor license for the Aug. 28 tractor pull at Corcoran Lions Park.
APPROVED a request from the Corcoran Lions for a one to four day temporary on sale liquor license for the Sept. 11 demolition derby at Corcoran Lions Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.