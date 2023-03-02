At the Feb. 23 Corcoran City Council meeting, Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk spoke to the council about proposed benefits to increase police officer recruitment and retention.

“There are more job openings than there are currently qualified candidates. There are more people leaving the profession than coming into it and there’s alarmingly low enrollment in the law enforcement programs and also in the graduation,” Gottschalk said.

