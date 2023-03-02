At the Feb. 23 Corcoran City Council meeting, Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk spoke to the council about proposed benefits to increase police officer recruitment and retention.
“There are more job openings than there are currently qualified candidates. There are more people leaving the profession than coming into it and there’s alarmingly low enrollment in the law enforcement programs and also in the graduation,” Gottschalk said.
Currently, over 150 police agencies in Minnesota are actively seeking peace officers in Minnesota. Fourteen police departments since 2017 have closed down.
“There a probably a dozen departments in the state that have half the officers that they’re authorized for just because they can’t find people,” Gottschalk said.
According to Gottschalk, many police departments in Minnesota are focusing on hiring bonuses as a way to attract new police officers to join the force. Some examples of hiring bonuses that other police departments are offering include Eden Prairie with a $3,500 hiring bonus, Roseville’s police department has a $5,000 entry hiring bonus and a $10,000 lateral hiring bonus, Centennial Lakes has a $5,000 lateral hiring bonus, and Mounds View has a $2,500 lateral hiring bonus.
To address the hiring crisis in law enforcement, the Corcoran Police Department asked their officers to provide recruitment and retention ideas last March. The council suggested that the department should put recruitment and retention ideas into a survey format.
The officers were surveyed for what retention and recruitment ideas they thought would help attract and keep officers in the department best and to determine the cost of each of these benefits (carrying cost per benefit point). The department worked with a subcommittee of councilors to set up this survey.
Results
At a work session on Jan. 12, the Corcoran Police Department presented the survey and analysis. The department recommended that the council should consider adopting paid sabbatical, travel reimbursement, and post-retirement health insurance severance payment.
“Thank you to Councilor [Jeremy] Nichols and Councilor [Jonathan] Botttema for helping put together the survey and get the data in a way that can help us ascertain what that carrying cost per benefit point was,” Gottschalk said.
The wellness travel or retreat reimbursement is set to roll out sometime this year. This is a $1,500 per year reimbursement that can be carried over for up to four years. Officers will be reimbursed for travel or recreation expenses.
In 2024, officers will be able to take a mental health sabbatical. This is a 21-day consecutive paid mental health sabbatical that happens every four years of service as a police officer.
Lastly, in 2025, health insurance severance payments will start to take place. Officers who meet a rule of 80 receive a $150 severance payment deposited into their MSRS post-retirement health insurance plan for each complete month of service as a Corcoran police officer. A rule of 80 means their combined age and years of service have to equal at least 80.
“The wellness travel or retreat reimbursement would generate a liability of $18,000 in 2023 if adopted as proposed. The mental health sabbatical numbers that we had looked at were about $20,000 a year,” Gottschalk said.
The health insurance severance payment is predicted to be around $20,000 a year. Gottschalk stated they decided to spread out the benefits over three years so all of the liabilities would not occur at the same time.
He also said that when the health insurance severance payment takes effect in 2025, two officers will be eligible. No other officers will be eligible for this until 2031 and 2032, so the liability from this will be spread out over time.
The council approved of the Corcoran Police Department benefits.
“We put a lot of time into this and I’m really happy with what we came up with. I hope it makes a difference,” Bottema said.
