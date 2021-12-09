A new senior living center will be under construction in Corcoran. The City Council approved the site plan, conditional use permit and preliminary plat for Saint Therese Communities located at 8200 County Road 116 at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Saint Therese creates senior living communities in and around the Twin Cities area. The Corcoran community will consist of 206 units located on 12.88 acres. The Planning Commission approved the plans Nov. 10, but asked for an increase in the amount of landscaping, parking and architecture. Saint Therese submitted new plans Nov. 16 with a revised landscaping plan, revised architectural plan and revised parking plan.
The assisted living site plan states that there will be 99 independent living units, 53 assisted living units and 54 skilled nursing rooms. Some amenities in the senior living community will be a chapel, fitness center, salon, bistro and an outdoor amphitheater.
“I think it’s a great project,” Councilor Jeremy Nichols said. “I’m excited to see it come in the city.”
architectural plans
Materials for city center buildings, according to the zoning Ordinance of the downtown area, must be to a certain standard. The new senior living center will be located in this area.
Primary material must be at least 60% brick, stone, EIFs, stucco, precast or glass. Secondary materials can be no more than 30% fiber cement siding, stucco, etc.
The senior living community’s original building plans submitted Oct. 22 had fiber cement board as its primary material. While the revised plan included brick as the primary material, it still did not meet the percentage standard.
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl explained that the council has some leeway to change the requirements of primary materials, since building materials are always evolving. The council was asked if fiber cement board could be considered as a primary material.
Nichols said he thinks all the street-facing walls of the building should meet code, replacing lap siding on the building with brick, but they should accept fiber cement board as a primary material.
“While I do like the panel version, I don’t much care for the regular lap siding,” he said. “It’s probably fine for residential, but this is more of a downtown area.”
Mayor Tom Mckee agreed and made a motion to amend the requirements for the building to allow fiber panels to be a primary material.
All council members approved the change and plan except for Councilor Alan Schultz, who abstained due to not believing he had the specific “skill set” to vote.
Landscape plan
Saint Therese submitted a new landscape plan that increased the number of trees on-site, but they are still under the amount needed to meet the ordinance. The city ordinance requires approximately 259 trees and 235 shrubs.
The current Saint Therese revised landscape plan shows 181 trees and 535 shrubs. Saint Therese would either need to add more trees or apply for a variance application.
Parking plan
Along with its edited site plan, Saint Therese submitted a revised parking plan that added more parking spaces, including 212 parking spots where 204 were required. There will also be underground parking available for some residents.
For guests who come for the amphitheater, some will most likely need to use street parking or use city hall parking and walk.
The council expects they will need to continue monitoring parking to make sure it does not become an issue.
other
The council also discussed:
AUTHORIZED Corcoran’s Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk to attend a training opportunity in the FBI National Academy from April 4 through June 9, 2022. In Gottschalk’s absence, Lieutenant Ryan Burns would be handling Gottschalk’s day-to-day tasks.
AUTHORIZED hiring one additional full-time permanent police officer position in 2022. The funds for the new officer in 2022 will come from a one-time budget transfer of 2021 surplus police funds. Gottschalk is proposing to add another full-time officer in 2023.
