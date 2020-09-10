The landscape near Lions Park in Corcoran is changing, and more change might be on the way.
Trek Development, Aug. 27, asked the Corcoran City Council for feedback on a concept plan for Cook Lake, a planned unit development that would sit on the 27-acre Schommer property at 19220 County Road 10, south of Lions Park. Cook Lake would feature two four-story apartment buildings, a memory care facility and a New Horizon childcare facility.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
COSTS OF ROAD WORK IMPACT COOK LAKE
The estimated cost of constructing the intersection of Bass Lake Road (County Road 10) and Brockton Lane North impacted Trek’s proposal for the Cook Lake development. Trek president Elisabeth Hustad said she proposed a higher density development to help her company pay for its share of constructing the intersection. Engineers conducted a feasibility study for constructing the intersection and estimated costs in excess of $1.1 million.
Hustad said the intersection would provide access to the Cook Lake development, the adjacent Maple Grove Cook Lake project, a Metropolitan Council sanitary sewer lift station and ultimately access to a controlled intersection for the adjacent Bass Lake Crossing neighborhood. Several stakeholders would chip in money for the intersection – Trek, the cities of Corcoran and Maple Grove, the Met Council and the adjacent developer, Excelsior Group.
COOK LAKE PROPOSAL
Hustad said Trek’s proposal for the Schommer property at Cook Lake have evolved, since her company drafted a sketch plan for Edgewater of Corcoran in 2018. The latest sketch plan is named Cook Lake Corcoran.
Cook Lake would include an Applewood 100 to 110 unit senior housing co-op that would span four stories. Another four-story building would house 200 to 208 apartments at market rates. A 32-unit memory care facility and a New Horizon childcare facility would complete the development.
The buildings on the Cook Lake site would be located away from wetlands and Cook Lake on the northeast corner of the site, which would be in a shoreland overlay district. A Met Council sanitary sewer lift station would be in the center of the site.
Trek would need a number of approvals in order for Cook Lake to become a reality. They would include a comprehensive plan amendment changing the land use to medium-high density from residential medium density and city approval of a rezoning, planned unit development and development contract.
CITY COUNCIL FEEDBACK
City Councilors Tom Anderson, Jon Bottema and Alan Schultz said they were concerned about locating a four-story apartment building across from one-story units in the Bass Lake Crossing residential development.
Anderson said he liked all of the parts of the Cook Lake development. However, he thought the buildings would be “too much in too small of a space.”
Bottema had reservations about two four-story apartment buildings if they would look like similar structures situated in neighboring suburbs. He was not against the concept, if the apartment buildings would look good.
Schultz thought residents in the one-story units at Bass Lake would not appreciate looking up at a four-story apartment building.
Hustad, of Trek, said she appreciated the feedback. It would help her re-design the locations of the various buildings.
EAGLE BROOK CHURCH
At the beginning of the meeting, Eagle Brook Church withdrew its requests for approvals from the agenda, due to the fact that Mayor Ron Thomas would not be present that evening. He had been involved in an accident. The Eagle Brook items were re-scheduled to the Sept. 24 City Council meeting.
Eagle Brook plans to request council approvals of a site plan, conditional use permit and preliminary plat for a proposed place of worship at the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101. The site plan shows a 70,000-square-feet single story structure with 1,500 seats in a worship auditorium, a lobby with café, work area for approximately 10 staff and a children’s ministry classroom area for weekend kids’ programming.
Later in the meeting, two Corcoran residents, Jeremy Nichols and Jonathon Coots, spoke about the Eagle Brook proposal during Open Forum. They both asked the council to enact an interim moratorium ordinance that would enable the city to study its zoning controls on large non-residential developments in a residential zone.
They said they had consulted an attorney, who said the moratorium would apply to the Eagle Brook application if the moratorium ordinance would be enacted before the church project gets council approval. The attorney had met with Corcoran City Attorney John J. Thames. At a previous City Council meeting, the council heard Thames’ opinion that a moratorium would not apply to the Eagle Brook application because it already has been filed with the city.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED the final plat and development contract for Paulsen Farms, proposed for 88 acres south of County Road 30 and east of Bechtold Road. The plat shows 20 single family lots clustered on the north end of the property.
APPROVED issuance of approximately $3,455,000 in General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Refunding Bonds in order for the city to get a lower interest rate on the debt.
APPROVED prepayment and redemption of Corcoran’s debt for General Obligation Equipment Certificates.
