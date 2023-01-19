Corcoran council wants a traffic light near future industrial park

(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)

Rendering of the Pioneer Trail Industrial Park project. The Corcoran City Council discussed an industrial park at its Jan. 13 meeting.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Corcoran City Council discussed the Pioneer Trail Industrial Park project. The applicant Joseph Radach, of Contour Development LLC, plans on building a Pella Corporation distribution plant.

The council has been discussing an industrial park and the construction of a traffic signal light at Pioneer Trail and Highway 55 for almost two decades now. In 2006, the council approved a plan to construct an industrial and commercial site on the 55 acres, as well as a traffic signal.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments