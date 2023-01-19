Corcoran council wants a traffic light near future industrial park

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Corcoran City Council discussed the Pioneer Trail Industrial Park project. The applicant Joseph Radach, of Contour Development LLC, plans on building a Pella Corporation distribution plant.
The council has been discussing an industrial park and the construction of a traffic signal light at Pioneer Trail and Highway 55 for almost two decades now. In 2006, the council approved a plan to construct an industrial and commercial site on the 55 acres, as well as a traffic signal.
However, the project fell through. During the City Council meeting, the building of a gas station in lot one, block one of the property was discussed. This means that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) would allow a traffic signal to be put in at that intersection if a gas station is built there.
“I’m taking things into consideration as far as for the neighborhood and obviously this industrial park,” said councilor Dean Vehrenkamp. “I don’t think this could happen without a signal there. I don’t know how semis would get onto 55... we have to exhaust everything to get a signal light at that intersection,”
However, members of the council shut down the idea of building a gas station there so a traffic signal could be put in by the state.
The site plan includes five lots. A self-storage facility on one lot. Pella Corporation, a distribution plant, on another lot.
What is on the remaining three lots are still unknown as of right now. A new street will be put in called Kimberly Lane on the west side of Pioneer Trail.
Phase one of the project includes building the distribution plant and self-storage unit. If approved, the construction of the Pella and Park Place Storage projects will begin next year.
“A traffic signal will not be provided if it’s all industrial because it cannot meet warrants,” Kendra Lindahl, Consulting Planner with Landform said. “MnDOT controls that, even if we said it has to be a traffic signal MnDOT will not allow a traffic signal unless it meets warrants. There would still, however, be improvements at that intersection. Turn lane improvements and widening of that intersection that the developer would still be responsible for.”
The north side of Kimberly Lane is planned to have a small utility corridor that has electric, internet, and gas. A sidewalk is also going to be built there eventually.
Pella Corporation has 57,855 square feet of warehouse with 30,000 square feet for future expansion and 24,880 square feet of office space. Pella expects to have 60 employees and 70 after the future expansion.
Pella wanted to change their parking requirement from one space per 1,500 square feet of warehouse to one space per 2,000 square feet of warehouse. The plans were for 172 spaces.
Pella Corporation stated that they think this is too many parking spaces for them. The council approved of the number of parking spaces being decreased.
Civilians voiced concerns about Pella including heavy traffic, environmental pollution, and salt runoff from Kimberly Road.
Corcoran resident Jennifer Gaston said.“All of our septic systems back up to the back of our property so all of that stuff that comes off our roads will blow right into those systems. How can you ensure that nothing from this road will negatively impact our systems or our property?”
Radach, the owner of the Pella property, stated that salt runoff goes into sedimentation ponds and not into septic systems or wells. He also said that Pella Corporation had to fill out an environmental assessment sheet and that their vehicles will not be going through residential areas.
Council members also discussed the double-row planting of trees and the signs that are going to be on the Pella building.
“I would think if we were to do that, we would want to either limit or not allow the north sign to be illuminated facing residential. South I think would be okay,” Mayor Tom McKee said.
Pella’s hours of operation are going to be 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. The council discussed regulating the time that Pella’s signs are lit, or dimming the signs at certain hours.
Lindahl stated that the city of Corcoran requires lights to be dimmed on buildings between sunset and sunrise. The council approved of the signs on the west, north, and east sides of the building being turned off after 9 p.m. and remaining off until 6 a.m. This is because these signs face residential areas.
The south side facing Highway 55 will stay on but will be dimmed between the hours of sunset and sunrise. The council agreed on the double-row landscaping of trees on the North side of Kimberly Lane to separate the industrial park from the residential areas and block out noise.
To do this, the road will have to be slightly shifted south. The council decided to discuss the possibility of a stoplight on Pioneer Trail next meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.