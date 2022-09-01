The Corcoran City Council formally approved putting an interim ordinance prohibiting the sale of edible cannabinoid products at its Aug. 25 meeting after discussing it at their Aug. 11 meeting.
In the most recent legislative session, a bill legalized certain amounts of THC edible cannabis for sale and consumption. Corcoran city staff believed the legislation has not yet provided enough regulatory oversight.
The interim ordinance that was approved will prohibit the sale of edible cannabinoid products in Corcoran until staff can study the issues related to the sales of the edible THC products and bring back recommendations for amendments to the city zoning, licensing or general code.
“Some of the big issues that law enforcement has is, first of all, there is no testing available [to figure out if the level in THC is legal],” Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk said. Another challenge law enforcement would face is that the legislation regulations are only for vendors selling to customers. Only those 21 and up can buy THC under state law, but once the sale is over there is nothing illegal about anyone under the age of 21 to carry around THC.
According to Mayor Tom McKee, most of the neighboring cities have already implemented similar moratoriums.
“Trying to see if the legislature gives more direction in the next year, if not maybe from the League (of Minnesota Cities) or seeing what other cities do to come up with something because right now there isn’t much of a framework,” McKee said.
Gottschalk said a moratorium would allow time for other questions to be answered, including where sales of THC should be allowed, such as only in liquor stores, in gas stations, next to school zones, home-based businesses and more.
City Council Member Alan Schultz asked about the possibility of not having a moratorium, but linking THC to liquor licenses. Gottschalk said that approach could cause a public safety issue since Corcoran would be the only city within a 5-mile radius that would be selling THC, while there are no concrete public safety legislation regulations on the use of THC.
“If we had the only bars within Hennepin County [who sold THC] you can imagine how that changes things,” Gottschalk said. “So you kind of become the THC destination if you will if you are not a part of the crowd [passing a moratorium].”
According to City Administrator Jessica Beise, the city in the future can also limit the sale of THC to a pharmacy licensure instead of bars.
Under the ordinance, a violation of the interim ordinance will be a misdemeanor. The interim ordinance that was approved Aug. 25 can be appealed at any point if the city wishes to lift the ordinance prohibiting the sale of THC.
The city of Corcoran held its annual Night to Unite event Aug. 2. Beise gave a recap on the event, saying there were 10 neighborhood parties scheduled that day throughout the city. All neighborhoods registered received a party pack with prizes and gift cards donated by local businesses. Each party was visited by the Corcoran Police and a city council member as well as the local fire department. The city budgeted $7,000 for the event, along with cash donations from the surrounding community and local businesses in the amount of $11,150.
