The Corcoran City Council formally approved putting an interim ordinance prohibiting the sale of edible cannabinoid products at its Aug. 25 meeting after discussing it at their Aug. 11 meeting.

In the most recent legislative session, a bill legalized certain amounts of THC edible cannabis for sale and consumption. Corcoran city staff believed the legislation has not yet provided enough regulatory oversight.

