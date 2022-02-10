The Corcoran City Council authorized sending a drafted response to Medina Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Cates Ranch Industry at its Jan. 27 meeting.
On Dec. 16, the council received notice from the Medina City Council of a proposed amendment to Medina’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The proposed amendment impacts approximately 70 acres of land west of Willow Drive, north of Highway 55, just south of the Corcoran border.
The site is referred to as “Cates Ranch Industrial.” The request is to change the future land use guiding from “future development area” to “business,” and this will allow for a proposed 665,000 square-foot warehouse/industrial development.
Corcoran city staff compiled a number of questions, concerns and recommendations regarding the potential impact to the residential neighborhood near the north border of Medina, as well as impacts to Corcoran’s planning efforts. Some of the comments and concerns include:
• Could the city of Medina include screens or barriers that will limit light towards the Corcoran residential neighborhood?
• Consider extending the planned trail for a portion of Willow Drive to the north boundary to align with the city’s own plan for a trail along Willow Drive.
• Consider a study of the flood plain.
• Ask that all development traffic from the Medina area goes south to Highway 55 instead of Willow Drive, which is a gravel road that can not support significant traffic.
• Adding a water main stub along the Corcoran boundary even though the area is rural for future interconnection.
Council Member Jonathan Bottema was worried about being too intrusive, hopes Medina will consider their suggestions.
He told a story about when he first came on council, it had approved a solar farm right next to Greenfield, ignoring Greenfield residents’ arguments against it being built. He said it’s interesting how we treat others and then ask to be treated differently; and that in the future when they do things they should also consider reaching out to others like Medina reached out to them.
Corcoran’s comments have been sent to Medina for consideration.
Comprehensive Housing Affordability Act
Mayor Tom Mckee requested the Comprehensive Housing Affordability Act be on the agenda for the meeting to make the council aware of the pending legislative item. The legislation would impact the city in a variety of ways, including park dedication changes to density requirements, allowing for duplexes to be permitted use in all areas zoned for single-family residential use, impact fees and more.
Bottema requested a six-month building moratorium to make sure that no building designs are pending before the possible legislation is passed changing requirements.
The council tabled the subject until possibly the next meeting when moratorium language could be drafted.
Other
The council also honored officer Steve Warren for his 25 years of service with the Corcoran Police Department.
