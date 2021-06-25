At its June 10 meeting, the Corcoran City Council tackled a behemoth of an agenda, which included hearings for the 2021 dust control program and Corcoran Trail East/West improvements project. The council also approved a 1-year development moratorium for the Northeast district.
DUST CONTROL PROGRAM HEARING
Back in April, city staff gave the council an overview of the proposed dust control program for 2021, and called for a public hearing on the topic. Multiple homeowners with properties farther from the road have asked to opt out and not be charged for the program, thus prompting a discussion between the community and council.
This program is specifically for gravel roads, and is subsidized from taxpayer dollars.
Multiple homeowners on the impacted streets were present virtually on June 10, with a mixed bag of opinions about dust control. Most folks agreed that it is necessary, just maybe not to the extent of the 2021 program. Others believe it should be wholly factored into the annual budget, rather than subsidized but still charging specific property owners.
Planning Commissioner Dean Vehrenkamp was present as a resident rather than a representative, and explained his experience with living on Bechtold Road.
“This is a benefit of the city, and it would be nice to see that money being charged to all residents instead of just some of the folks along these roads,” said Vehrenkamp. “Over 14 years we have spent approximately $1,200 for this, to no benefit to me whatsoever, but obviously benefit to traffic driving through the city.”
He added, “It would be nice to just factor this into our normal budget and stop individuals from paying that.”
Another homeowner asked about the chemicals being used for dust control before the public hearing was closed.
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson addressed the residents’ concerns, and explained why the treatment is necessary on those specific roads.
“City staff feels like there is a really strong benefit to dust control,” he said. “Paving roads is more expensive … and historically, it was incredibly dusty before this program.”
Council member Jeremy Nichols commiserated with residents, saying he, “feel[s] we are needlessly antagonizing residents every time we do an assessment.”
The council ultimately moved forward with the program, with plans to further discuss the topic at its next meeting when councilor Jonathan Bottema — who apparently lives on a gravel road himself — is present.
TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS HEARING
At the May 13 meeting, the council reviewed a draft of the proposed improvements to Corcoran Trail East and West, with plans to then hold an improvement hearing. These mostly-gravel areas are proposed to be paved, thus impacting the surrounding properties.
Multiple homeowners from Corcoran Trail were on the call June 10 to share their perspective and ask questions.
Concerns about stormwater and sewage lines were addressed by City Administrator Brad Martens, and he dug into the logistics of assessments and how the city would proceed.
“The estimated cost of the project is $534,528.80 with proposed assessments in the amount of $176,400,” he explained. “This results in an estimated $358,129 city contribution.”
In terms of individual properties, the assessments for properties with gravel clocks in around $10,800, and $3,600 for those with existing pavement. According to Martens, the policy for these assessments is that the payment can be made in full or paid over a term not to exceed 20 years with interest.
The council ultimately ordered for the improvements and authorized staff to proceed with the plans and specifications.
OTHER
DENIED the development rights appeal for outlot A of outlot 2nd addition. Mayor McKee said, “In a vacuum, I like the idea … but we don’t have the appropriate remedy to just add building right in this case.”
AUTHORIZED staff to proceed forward with implementing BS&A software and Kronos for payroll.
DIRECTED city staff to complete a financial analysis of the Northeast Water Supply System options.
PRESENTED with the 2020 financial statement audit from Abdo, Eick & Meyers, LLP.
