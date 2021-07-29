The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, June 24, revisited a proposal from City Councilor Jeremy Nichols to change Corcoran’s zoning regulations regarding location of churches and educational facilities in low density residential and low-density industrial areas.
After a lengthy discussion, the council, on a three to two vote, called for an Aug. 5 public hearing on the issue before the Planning Commission. City Councilors Jon Bottema and Alan Schultz voted no.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
CHURCHES, SCHOOLS AS CONDITIONAL USES
Back in April 2020, Eagle Brook Church asked the council for feedback on a concept plan for constructing a 70,000-square-foot edifice with a 1,500-seat worship auditorium in the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101. The complex would sit on 27 acres in a single-family residential zone. Neighbors would be the Ravinia residential subdivision and residential subdivisions in Medina and Maple Grove.
Eagle Brook Church has a temporary location in Wayzata and permanent campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Lakeville, Lino Lakes, Rochester, Spring Lake Park, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, a total of 22,000 worshipers attended services at all locations, and 13,000 watched services on-line, according to the EBC website.
Alarmed residents living near the proposed Corcoran site voiced their concerns during a September council meeting, at which EBC requested approvals of the site plan, conditional use permit and preliminary plat. Several opponents pointed out that EBC would be located in a single-family residential zone in which a church would be a conditional use. They urged the council to conclude that EBC would not meet conditions pertaining to public welfare.
Some residents expressed concerns about increased traffic, safety hazards to children, having a big box size development near a large number of homes, topography making it impossible to adequately screen homes and declining property values.
The city council denied the site plan and CUP while approving the preliminary plat last year.
AFTERMATH OF EBC FLAP
Ravinia resident Sarah Jane Nichols, wife of Jeremy Nichols, was one of the residents who voiced concerns about the EBC proposal at the September meeting. Then Jeremy ran for a first term on the city council and was elected. Ron Thomas, who was mayor in 2020, lost his bid for re-election to Tom McKee. The city council seats of Bottema and Schultz were not up for election. These two are the only members of the 2020 city council who are on the current city council.
Jeremy Nichols outlined his proposed zoning changes for the first time at a May city council meeting. City councilors asked for more information about the consequences of the proposed zoning changes, including land available for churches and schools and whether or not zoning restrictions would violate First Amendment rights for churches to assemble and worship. After a lengthy discussion, the city council tabled the issue until June 24, when City Attorney John Thames and the general public could be present.
THE NICHOLS PROPOSAL
The Nichols proposal calls for changing Corcoran’s zoning regulations to group low density land uses together in low density zoning districts. High-density land uses would be clustered together in high density zoning districts.
He summed up the proposed changes in a table. K-12 educational facilities and places of worship currently are allowed as conditional uses in Residential Single Family 1, 2 and 3 zoning districts and in Residential Multi-Family 1 and Industrial 1 zoning districts. Under the Nichols proposal, educational facilities and places of worship would not be allowed in these zoning districts. These facilities would be allowed in Residential Multi-Family 2 and 3 zones, as they are now. Places of worship also would be allowed in Rural Residential, Commercial-2 and Rural Commercial zones, as they are now.
The city council and staff discussed a number of issues relating to the Nichols proposal, including the burden on places of worship when they are excluded from certain zoning districts and the cost to developers for applying for conditional use permits. The council also discussed differences in land use needs between small and large churches. Performance standards rather than zoning changes were mentioned as an alternative method for dealing with the issues.
Then Nichols moved that the council call for an Aug. 5 meeting before the Planning Commission. Mayor McKee said he wanted public feedback on the Nichols proposal. He voted yes on calling the public hearing, as did City Councilor Manoj Thomas.
CITY CENTER DRIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY
Turning to planning business, the city council reviewed results of a feasibility study relating to constructing City Center Drive and 79th Place east of County Road 116 and north of County Road 10. The streets would sit on land south of City Hall and serve a proposed St. Therese senior living campus and businesses.
Engineer Steve Hegland, of Stantec Consulting Services, estimated project costs at $2.7 million for street improvements, $335,500 for sanitary sewer improvements, $390,000 for water improvements, $1.1 million for grading and earthworks improvements, $185,000 for turn lanes at County Road 116 and City Hall and $309,000 for turn lanes at County Road 116 and 79thPlace.
Financing is likely to come from a combination of Municipal State Aid, special assessments, contributions from developers and the city.
The first phase of the project would consist of constructing City Center Drive from County Road 116 to the south portion of the St. Therese property (roughly 1,700 feet).
The project schedule calls for an Aug. 12 public hearing before the city council, ordering plans and specifications and advertising for bids on Aug. 12, and starting construction in fall 2021.
City councilors discussed the benefits of St. Therese developing in Corcoran and expressed excitement about the coffee shop and restaurant that the development would bring to the community.
WESTSIDE TIRE IUP
In other planning business, the city council approved a zoning ordinance text amendment that allows Westside Tire to apply for an interim use permit and site plan approval for outside storage and parking as a principal use in the Light Industrial zoning district.
The amendment enables West Tire to comply with city zoning regulations. The next step is for Westside to apply for the IUP and site plan approval.
