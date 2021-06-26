After receiving multiple complaints from the public, on June 10 the Corcoran City Council discussed the city code and how city officials have been enforcing it, particularly as it relates to yard storage.
Near the end of the June 10 meeting, the council gave direction to staff, who will then make amendments to the city code upon council approval.
The city has two different ways of monitoring potential nuisances in/near property owners’ yards in Corcoran, either on a complaint basis or through proactive sweeps. These nuisances may include junk or abandoned cars, RVs, or other large items outside the home.
“My initial feeling is to maybe look into a short term, for a lack of better words, pause, on proactive sweeps until we can assess some of this, and then we can make that determination if we want to continue with long term,” said Mayor Tom McKee. “I hope that if we make some of these changes, that will resolve a lot of the issues people are having with this and it is a good middle ground for people.”
“But, the other issue is the cases that have currently been cited already … How do we handle that?” he asked.
Council member Manoj Thomas concurred with the mayor, stating that he prefers a model where the city reaches out to property owners in violation to help facilitate positive changes before citing them.
“I’ve heard comments (from the public) and I have brought this up to the council before; I am not a big fan of the proactive sweeps,” said Thomas, “But that doesn’t mean that we let people turn their front yards and properties into junkyards. It is still the city that we are responsible for, so it has to be a balance.”
The consensus among the council was that the code itself needs some corrections, and City Administrator Brad Martens offered a bit of insight from the city staff perspective.
“Our recommendation would basically be pausing on everything, unless you want to keep the complaints,” he said. “There is certainly an issue with the complaint base, (because) you get to have the type of yard you have depending on how you get along with your neighbor, and that isn’t necessarily fair for property owners citywide.”
Martens reiterated that in order to do this fairly, the city can’t just pick and choose which complaints to focus on while others are swept under the rug, and that code violations that directly impact the safety of a property will continue to be addressed regardless of the council’s decision.
Council member Alan Schultz chimed in, expressing how he is torn on the issue because he understands both sides.
“Things that have been discovered recently, they may have been dealing with for years now, and I hate to go back to those people and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to pause addressing your situation because somebody has a couple logs in front of their house,’” said Schultz. “If we are going to pause proactive code enforcement to look at this, I think we should assess those violations we have and we should not pause action on these just because we are looking at some minor deals … I think we need to make this a priority to come back to.”
Mayor McKee confirmed that all pending code violations in the court system will persist, and the council broke down what sections of the code they believe should be reworked. Staff will be establishing some proposed changes in the next few weeks after meeting internally for discussion.
