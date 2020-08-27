The Corcoran Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 13, got the go ahead from the Corcoran City Council to purchase body worn cameras for its officers and cameras for its squad cars – a $109,260 project.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
BODY AND SQUAD CAR CAMERAS
Corcoran Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk asked for and got City Council approval of a policy for use of body cameras and gun mounted cameras by Corcoran Police in the performance of their duties. Sections in the policy outline rules for privacy, when a portable recording system should be activated, data security, preservation of recordings and access to data by staff, people on the recordings and the public.
The policy does not apply to squad car audio/ video recording devices, interviews or interrogations conducted at a police facility.
The goal of the policy is to “add a higher level of transparency to the professional services provided by the Corcoran Police Department” and aid in documenting events for use as evidence. The policy acknowledges that “the camera view will not capture the entire incident or event, thus it cannot be construed that images are a complete representation of actions by officers and citizens.”
The City Council held a public hearing on the policy before granting approval. Then the council authorized staff to purchase the body camera and squad car systems from WatchGuard, of Allen, Texas. Gottschalk said Corcoran Police do not intend to purchase gun-mounted cameras at this time.
Back in February, Gottschalk told the City Council that Corcoran’s squad car audio/video recording systems had reached the end of their useful lives. He recommended purchasing and implementing body camera and squad car systems at the same time and integrating the two. The department plans to outfit interview rooms with the same system.
Corcoran Police have researched body camera and squad car camera systems, along with policies for portable recording systems, for four years, Gottschalk said. The policy includes industry best practices and has been vetted by the Corcoran city attorney. The draft policy is posted on the city website at ci.corcoran.mn.us.
WatchGuard originally quoted a price for the body, squad car and interview room systems of $104,500, and later reduced the cost to $99,260. The total project cost is $109,260, including the $10,000 implementation cost by city IT specialists. Data from the cameras is downloaded to a server. The body cameras can record continuous video and audio for 12 hours.
SAVINGS ON BOND PAYMENTS
Turning to the subject of city finances, the City Council heard a report from City Administrator Brad Martens about potential savings in interest by refunding $3.5 million in bonds issued by Corcoran in 2012 for constructing the Public Works Facility. At the time the true interest rate was 2.7%. If the city would refinance the bond now, the estimated new true interest cost would be just over 1.4%. Overall savings would be either $391,278.90 or $458,345.06, depending upon the term of the refinanced bond.
Martens said Corcoran also could save $2,545.76 in interest by early call of a 2012 bond, for which the last scheduled payment is 2022. Early call of a 2014 bond would save the city $12,320.83 in interest payments. The last scheduled payment of this second bond is 2024.
After hearing from Martens, the City Council directed him to arrange for both the refunding of the 2012 bond and the early call of the 2012 and 2014 bonds.
PURCHASES OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT
In other matters, the City Council approved the purchase of items anticipated in Corcoran’s 2020-21 Capital Improvement Plan. The combined price for the items is $212,265.34 — $20,734 less than projected. Some of the equipment would be ordered now and not delivered for at least another 16 months, when payment would be due.
The items include an excavator to replace a 2006 model at a cost of $93,07.66, after trade-ins. Purchase of a ¾ ton pickup truck 2021 model at a cost of $43,384 would replace a 2011 model. Cost to equip the truck with a plow and halogen headlights is $7,290. Purchase of trail maintenance equipment, including a wide-angle broom and snow blower carries a $10,520.68 price tag.
Corcoran Police got council approval to purchase a 2021 truck for the community service officers at a cost up to $42,000.
DONATIONS
Turning to the subject of donations, the City Council recognized donations in kind from Corcoran Crossroads, 25:2 Solutions, J. Carver Distillery, Northwest Nighthawks, Tattersall Distilling, Jodi Lichy, Tide Cleaners, Linda Apfel, Nighthawks, Ballistic Products and Peg’s Countryside Kitchen. The donations included hand sanitizer, facemasks, cleaning of uniforms, ear savers and lunches.
POLICE OFFICER RECOGNIZED
The City Council also recognized Corcoran Police Officer Pete Ektenberg for five years of service to the City.
Public Safety Director Gottschalk thanked him for “his great work for the city and residents.” He listed some of Ektenberg’s accomplishments. He serves as lead planner for Night to Unite and works on social media sites, such as Next Door, Face Book and Twitter. Also, he works on safety and emergency plans for local churches and schools, alcohol and tobacco sales compliance checks at local businesses and day-to-day IT tasks.
