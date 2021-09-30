At its Sept. 23 meeting, the Corcoran City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2022 preliminary budget and levy.
The 2022 preliminary levy is set at $5.7 million, which a $683,470 increase over 2021. When the levy is finalized in December, it can lower or stay the same, but cannot increase.
“The preliminary levy is used to draft the property specific notices that go out to everybody that says if nothing else changes this is what your taxes will be for the next year. So it’s an important piece of information to get out there, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep working on things as well,” City Administrator Brad Martens said.
One of the biggest changes in the budget was dust control billing. The cost of wetting down the dust on roads has been fully included in the budget. Residents who live on gravel roads will not be billed for dust control in 2022.
The budget for dust control was approved for $125,000, which is a $15,000 increase from 2021.
Another increase is in the public works budget. Public works and parks account for 31% of the 2022 preliminary budget, followed by police at 25% and administration at 24%.
The council approved $2.5 million for public works in 2022, up from $1.9 million.. The biggest increase was to full-time salaries, which increased by $300,207 ,from $620,191in 20201 to $920,398in the 2022 proposed budget. A new development and operation superintendent and a new administrative assistant were hired in public works.
During a work session meeting, Councilor Dean Vehrenkamp asked if the city needed to hire two public works planners.
“If we are taking on projects to update ordinances as we are now with significant efforts on ordinances we have to add on team members to do that,” Martens answered.
One decrease in the 2022 budget is in code enforcement, which dropped $10,000..
“I see we have code enforcement cut in a third,” Shultz said of the professional services budget. “What will that look like?”
Martens said it would not eliminate any proactive efforts to investigate citizen complaints on code violations. “If we are removing potential violations, that’s less work,” he said.
At its Sept. 23 meeting, the council approved amendments to the nuisance ordinance code relating to the storage of recreational vehicles. Before the change, residents could only store recreational vehicles in a rear or side yard and those with a corner lot were limited in their ability to store items along the street. The change will allow residents to store up to two recreational vehicles in their front yard as long as they are 25 feet back from the street.
“Staff estimates 70% of recreational vehicle storage code violations in 2021 will be resolved by the change,” Mayor Tom McKee said. “This should result in significantly less time being spent on these types of violations.”
Overall, Councilor Jeremy Nicols thought that the staff had done a good job of cutting the budget and not increasing the levy by a lot.
“I think the staff did a good job being creative in trying to find additional revenue sources and ways to add to the revenue side without increasing the levy,” Nichols said at the Sept. 9 workshop meeting. “Thank you for being good about sharpening your pencils on that side.”
