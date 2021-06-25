At its June 10 meeting, the Corcoran City Council discussed a potential development moratorium for the Northeast District, as the city is in the process of conducting large-scale water studies in the area.
City Planner Natalie Davis took the lead in explaining how this moratorium would be helpful, as well as how it could impact the city.
“The proposed moratorium will simply allow us to press pause on this area so we can complete meaningful study without the pressure of time caused by pending applications,” she said. “We are recommending a one-year moratorium, but this could be lifted by the council at any time once we feel the studies have been completed to a satisfactory level.”
According to Davis, the current boundaries of the Northeast District are defined by the Municipal Urban Service Area boundary to the west, County Road 101 to the east, the Corcoran side of
County Road 117 to the north, and the properties along the north side of Schutte Road to the south.
“Development pressures in the Northeast District are growing faster than anticipated due to transportation improvements along County Road 101, and discussions with potential housing, commercial, and industrial developers suggest approved development will quickly outpace the water supply in the area at the current rate of interest,” said Davis. “This is problematic as the city of Maple Grove has not agreed to sell the city of Corcoran additional water supply.”
The water supply study is anticipated to be completed within six months to a year, so it is important to note that the council may lift the moratorium once they see fit. There are no current developments that will be impacted.
“The city attorney did say that if we find it is too restrictive, we can loosen portions of the ordinance as we go,” said Davis. “It is much harder to extend the moratorium from six months to a year or add restrictions, but we can definitely loosen restrictions if something were to come forward that we feel should proceed.”
The council ultimately adopted the ordinance establishing a one-year development moratorium within the Northeast District of Corcoran. Mayor Tom McKee and council member Manoj Thomas both expressed that this moratorium would put them and city staff at ease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.