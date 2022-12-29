At its Dec. 8 meeting, the Corcoran City Council approved the 2023 budget and tax levy.
Finance Manager Maggie Ung said city staff had refined the budget and reduced the tax levy since they were preliminarily approved back in September.
The recommended final levy amount was $5,412 less than the preliminary levy that was adopted this fall. The change made between the preliminary and final budget proposed for 2023 is actual rates for 2023 employee benefits and a minor correction to employee tax withholding.
The biggest changes to the expenditure budget in 2023 is staffing wages, which are anticipated to increase 10% over the 2022 budget due to cost of living and market adjustments. There will be a full year of an accounting clerk on staff, benefits for a full-time administrative assistant, two full-time police officers and a fire commander.
The 2023 tax levy is $7.16 million. The city’s budget is $9.75 million.
The city assessor calculated the impacts to homes within the city. A home with a value of $470,000 in 2023 would see an increase of $250.39, or 14.54%
Revenue in 2023 will come from taxes (71%), licenses and permits (15%), other revenue (7%), intergovernmental revenue (4%) and charges for services (3%).
Expenditures in 2023 are proposed to pay for policing (25%), public works/rec and parks (25%), general government (18%), other public safety (8%), debt service (8%), fire (6%), planning/engineering (6%) and transfers (4%).
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
