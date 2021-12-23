The 2022 Corcoran final property tax levy and budget were approved at the Dec. 9 city council meeting.
The levy was approved at $5.6 million, which is 13% higher than the previous year. The final levy is $29,417 less than the preliminary levy that was adopted Sept. 23.
According to Finance Manager Maggie Ung, taxes are decreasing as a source of revenue for the city. License and permit revenues are expected to go up by $478,000 due to an increase in projected new home construction. The total revenue in the budget will be $1.3 million with a general levy of $691,920 to make up the amount needed to cover the difference between expenditures and revenue, according to Ung.
Ung stated that in expenditures for next year, the general government budget is meant to increase by $365,160 from 2021 to 2022 budget due to a 3% wage increase, increase in building inspections, adding a finance assistant and IT needs for a total of $2 million (2022 budget). The police budget will also increase by $263,508 because of a 3% wage increase, adding a full-time administrative assistant and an increase in part-time officer wages and CSO hours. In total, the 2022 police budget will be $2 million.
The tax rate is projected to decrease by .423% in 2022 because of growth from the city. Ung said that it was a big achievement for the city with the levy increasing by 13%. The effect of city taxes varies and is related to changes in market value.
other
The council also approved at the meeting a 3% wage increase for all city employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.