A local car wash business is set to break ground on a new location, again.
In late 2019, the Champlin City Council approved a site plan for Top Wash’s new Champlin location, with construction originally planned for 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic.
At the Feb. 22 council meeting, the City Council approved an extension of time for the site plan.
Co-founder Brad Dunham said the tentative plan is to have the building constructed by the fall so they can wash cars in the winter. The location is set to be at the northeast corner of Business Park Boulevard and 122nd Avenue.
After closing its other locations for seven weeks at the onset of the pandemic, Dunham said the company lost about a year’s worth of revenue but has rebounded nicely since reopening.
As an express car wash service, there are a lot of contactless elements of the wash process. Customers sit in their cars with the windows closed and wait as the vehicle is sprayed down coming through the washing tunnel.
“We’re a pretty safe place to be,” Dunham said.
This will be Top Wash’s third location in the metro, after Anoka and Fridley. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Beyond this new location, Dunham is looking to expand the business in the coming years. “We’re certainly interested in expanding past this in the future,” he said.
There have to be the right ingredients to expand, however. The location, Dunham said, has to be accessible to residents, and also at a point of high traffic volume.
But for now, they are ready to restart the construction on their new location, when the ground warms up.
“We do a good job and we’re excited to be in Champlin.”
