Congressman Phillips: ‘The President must be removed immediately’

Dean Phillips, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, called for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump the day after a violent mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“No more lies. No more pardons. No more destruction. No more enabling. No more sedition. No more tolerance. The President must be removed immediately. History will judge every one of us in a position to end this nightmare. I ask like-minded colleagues to stay in DC and help do so,” Phillips said Jan. 7 in a tweet.
Later that day, Phillips said that he had joined three democratic representatives, Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, in introducing articles of impeachment to remove Trump from the Presidency.
Phillips, along with Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, is also leading 59 of their colleagues in a letter calling on House leaders to immediately reconvene the House of Representatives to address what happened at the Capitol.
Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the presidential election winner in the early morning hours after the mob disrupted the counting of the Electoral College results.
“Just hours after the insurrection, we’re back in the Capitol to resume our solemn duty of counting electors & affirming the election of Joe Biden. May today’s horrors be the dusk of the darkest chapter of our lifetimes, & may tomorrow’s dawn inspire a new era of American repair,” Phillips tweeted after lawmakers reconvened to continue with the certification of votes.
In a series of tweets on Jan. 6, Phillips, described what he was seeing as the pro-Trump mob invaded the halls of Congress.
“Our Capitol has been breeched and I do not recognize what I see transpiring before us in our temple of democracy. Take heed, my fellow Americans, of our founders worst nightmare and the people enabling it,” he shared at 1:21 p.m., following up with a tweet 17 minutes later that read: “They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane.”
Five people have died as a result of the riot. According to Washington D.C. Police, one woman was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol and died, while another woman and two men died from medical emergencies. A Capitol Police Officer also died after being injured while physically engaging with protesters, according to Capitol Police.
Phillips has called for a full investigation into what he said was a security failure at the Capitol.
“I am grateful to the extraordinary men and women of the Capitol Police, particularly those who did their very best yesterday to protect the Capitol and those of us inside,” Phillips said in a statement. “Being outnumbered, ill-equipped, and unprepared is not the fault of officers, rather the responsibility of their superiors. Yesterday’s security failure was preventable, inexcusable, and requires a full investigation and the immediate termination of those responsible. Never again, under any circumstance or for any reason, can the United States Capitol be breached, defaced, and lives inside put at risk.”
