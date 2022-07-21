Condos set to be built at Emery Village

At the July 11 meeting, the Champlin City Council unanimously approved a resolution approving the final plat and site plan for Emery Village Reserve Fourth Addition.
For the past 17 years, Emery Village, a neighborhood situated on the northeast corner of Highway 169 and 117th Avenue, has grown into a location with 234 residential units and a memory care home, which is currently being built across Business Park Boulevard. Back in June 2019, the council approved the final plat for Emery Village Reserve Third Addition, which spans 4.4 acres with 52 residential units (four, 10-unit condominiums and two, six-unit row townhomes).
The previous owner built the townhomes but didn’t finish the construction of the condominiums. The property was eventually sold to Champlin Emery Village LLC in February, led by their president Erin Mather, who, with the approval on July 11, plans to build the condominiums on the three acres of land previously approved in 2019.
The previous owner finished a few improvements on the condominium plat such as grading, paving a private drive, installing streetlights, as well as sewer utilities, but work still needs to be done, which includes installing five-foot wide sidewalks and landscaping, and completing the paving.
Emery Village LLC plans on beginning construction when they close on the financing, which is anticipated to be late summer or early fall of this year.
When completed, the condominiums, averaging roughly 2,400 square feet in size, will have three levels. Options are included for two or three bedrooms, with two and a half bathrooms. There will be two stall garages at street level, a main living and kitchen space on the second level, and bedroom and bathroom space on the third level.
Outlined in a city report, this resolution follows the previously approved plan in 2019 to build condominiums that can be bought and sold as individual units. In a letter to city staff, Mather, who, along with her sister are the principals of Emery Village LLC, told staff they intend to hold these condominium units as long-term rentals, rather than flipping them later on.
“We understand the value that can be created when property is responsibly developed, owned and maintained,” Mather said.
The city hopes that these new condominiums will provide citizens with another diverse housing option. According to data from the Metropolitan Council, as of April 1, 2021, townhomes and single-family condominiums make up about 12% of the housing stock within Champlin, while single-family detached homes make up about 79%. “Forty new, market-rate condominiums in Champlin will help meet the need for diverse housing stock,” staff wrote in the city report.
“There is a need for larger, market-rate, townhome-style rental options in Champlin,” Mather, a real estate attorney, wrote in the letter. “We believe that these units will appeal to a growing number of individuals and families who choose to rent, rather than own, a home, or whose life circumstances make renting a good option. Our market analysis has demonstrated the appeal of rental options with larger floor plans, thoughtful interior planning and finishes, and private garages and entrances. Our goal is not to discourage or diminish home ownership, but to provide an additional, desirable housing option for new and existing residents of Champlin.”
However, June 27, the council approved a rental density ordinance, which limits the amount of single-family rental homes in a block group to 10%. While the city report states the ordinance doesn’t apply to condominiums, the city has “concerns” with the increased density of rentals in the city.
That is where staff said an attentive management company and association are crucial in the upkeep and maintenance of the condominiums long-term. After addressing some of the concerns, the council decided to unanimously approve the final plat and site plan on July 11.
“I think that a lot of good things were said… I look forward to a good, quality project for years to come,” council member Ryan Sabas said.
Mayor Ryan Karasek said, “Congratulations. Build us some big beautiful buildings and take care of it.”
“This is a significant investment for us and we are committed to providing forty great homes for forty new families and long-term, well-managed assets to the community,” Mather said. “We’re really excited about this prospect. Champlin is a wonderful city and we think the access to amenities it has to offer will be an excellent benefit to the folks who live here.”
