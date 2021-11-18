At its Nov. 9 meeting, the Dayton City Council authorized a proposal from SRF Consulting Group for road improvements along Dayton Parkway, north of County Road 81.
City Administrator Tina Goodroad said in September the council discussed some transportation improvement scenarios for this portion of Dayton Parkway to service prospective development in the area.
“This includes the reduced project option that would create a two-lane Dayton Parkway connection at County Road 81 up to the boundary of the newly approved The Cubes site,” Goodroad said in a staff report.
The Cubes at French Lake project would be located north of County Road 81 and 113th Avenue and south of 117th Avenue.
SRF’s services will include a confirmation of the preliminary layout and any final revisions with review with staff and the county. SRF staff will prepare and attend meetings with city, county and project stakeholders including affected property owners. And finally, SRF will provide final plans, specifications, cost estimates and permits needed to bid and construct this project beginning in 2022.
The cost of services from SRF will not exceed $70,000.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the capital improvement plan purchases for the fire department, including three thermal imaging cameras at a cost of $23,502 and replacement of concrete pads and garage doors at both fire stations at a cost of $118,633 ($174,600 was budgeted for this).
APPROVED the fire chief/fire marshal position description and job posting. The city hopes to hire someone for this position by January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.