The cities of Albertville and St. Michael provided updates to city projects at the Jan. 30 Joint Governance Meeting with the STMA School District.
Albertville City Administrator Adam Nafstad discussed Albertville projects that are currently in progress or have been finished. The Preserve at Albertville, luxury rental homes, are starting to open. Kingston Crossing multifamily apartments and townhouses still have ongoing construction for another year, according to Nafstad.
“As it is today, although we have approximately 400 acres planned to make new developments none of that is going to be zoned for housing. Theoretically, the products that you see going up now will be the last of residential products,” Nafstad said.
Nafstad provided some more updates on construction projects such as that Scherer Bros. Lumber Co. has a new Truss facility. Jersey Mikes on Lachman Avenue is predicted to open either late winter or early spring.
Nafstad also discussed that the city of Albertville wants to put a right-turn lane onto Interstate 94 from Highway 19. According to him, people who want to get off of Highway 19 and go eastbound on I-94 often have a hard time going onto I-94.
St. Michael City Administrator and Public Works Director Steve Bot then spoke about projects and developments in St. Michael. Highland Bank is planning on moving its location downtown and a New Creations Childcare and Learning Center is being built just north of Town Center Drive on Edgewood Drive.
Rise Modular is taking longer than anticipated to build apartments in St. Michael because of water intrusion. Village at Town Center just started building their third market-rate apartment building.
He discussed St. Michael’s park plan as well.
“One of the goals of the council right now is to update our 10-year park plan. Our park plan is pretty outdated. Recently we built a couple of new parks, Anton Village Park and Barthel Park and we need to take a pause and look at our plan and see what we need moving forward,” Bot said.
There is also going to be an Anton Village ballfield complex with three fields. Near the end of the meeting, Bot and Nafstad discussed the Wright County Police Department.
According to Bot, St. Michael is increasing police coverage from 32 hours a day to up to 40. Albertville also went from 28 to 38 hours a day of coverage.
“The presence of our deputies whether it’s at our fire halls or the squad cars, that presence has allowed us to grow while really reducing calls,” Nafstad said.
