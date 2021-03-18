There has been a recent push from Champlin community members to readdress the rule banning chickens from residential properties.
In 2017, a community survey showed that the majority of citizens thought that chickens should not be allowed on properties, and just recently at the March 8 city council meeting, the council announced there is a potential to reopen the discussion of allowing the fowl in the city.
Last year, the council initially reopened the conversation on whether or not to allow backyard chickens but voted against the proposal. Mayor Ryan Karasek cited the 2017 survey as the main reason for nixing the idea of allowing chickens on properties.
“At the time, it was fairly clear that the community wasn’t going to support it,” Karasek said. Karasek, who grew up raising chickens on a farm in northern Minnesota, knows what it entails to manage poultry. “I am very cognizant of what it takes to raise chickens.”
But on the other hand, as a public official, he said his job is to represent the will of the people. “It’s a hard thing to pass if the majority of residents don’t want it,” Karasek said. “It would require at least a majority of residents to support it. If that is the case, then by all means we’re here to represent the residents of the community.”
In that 2020 discussion, councilmember Jessica Tesdall also voted against allowing backyard chickens. Some of the concerns included an increase in staff hours for permits and other logistical factors, noise complaints from neighbors, and potential environmental concerns.
While the concerns are there for some, others feel that having chickens in the backyard would be beneficial.
Adam Estrem lives on a half-acre lot in Champlin. As a kid, he grew up using his allowed one-hour of daily screen time on PBS cooking shows and became passionate about food, specifically food sustainability. For Estrem, having chickens is a way to help promote local food production, increase self-sufficiency, and serve as a good education tool for his two sons, ages 15 and 3.
As a way to advocate for his belief, Estrem wrote a Facebook post that gave his reasoning for allowing chickens, not knowing that it would cause a chain of comments and reactions from others. “I didn’t expect this explosive response on Facebook,” Estrem said. “But I am happy there is one.”
Along with an educational experience for his kids, having chickens allows for Estrem to serve those around him. Last year, one of his neighbors lost their jobs due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic. Seeing a need, Estrem and his family gave some of their garden bounties to the neighbor. He hopes that the eggs chickens would lay can be another part of his outdoor food shelf.
“I want to help provide where people need it most,” he said. “I like to think, ‘how can we be a good neighbor?’”
Champlin council member Ryan Sabas also thinks chickens would be a good thing to have in backyards. Sabas used to own three acres of land in Dayton, where he had six hens. Along with Estrem, Sabas thinks that the educational benefit of having backyard chickens would be valuable for everyone, including his four school-aged children. He also said that an important factor in this public dialogue is to talk honestly with residents about the day-to-day impact a chicken will have.
“They are very unintrusive,” Sabas said. “Most dogs are more intrusive than chickens will be.”
Because of the overwhelming Facebook chatter and a resurgence of public dialogue, Tesdall, who remains undecided about the issue, is willing to have another discussion. “I think there is a lot that needs to be weighed,” she said. “But I am open to reopening the discussion.”
If the council wants to readdress this issue in 2021, they will need a majority, three out of the five, to support a motion to discuss it.
“I try and listen to the residents in the community,” Karasek said. “I haven’t received any information that has been compelling enough to change my position.”
“I believe my colleagues will support the idea to bring up the conversation again,” Sabas.
For now, chickens are still on the sidelines in Champlin. Only time will tell to see if that changes.
