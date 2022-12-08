The Champlin Park City Council on Nov. 28 saw police officers take the oath of office, heard information about an upcoming council vacancy and considered an ordinance on curb cuts.
Oath of Office
The first major task of the council meeting involved oaths of office for recently promoted Champlin Police Department Sgt. Louis Beachane, as well as newly appointed officers Mark Rieger-Borer, Adrianne Lamers, Lindsay Molinaro and Tyler Aistrop. After taking their oaths, the officers were welcomed by family, each pinning their badges onto their uniforms.
Mayor Ryan Karasek noted it was a special honor to be part of the oath-taking process.
“This is an absolute honor to be able to do this, it’s the single greatest thing I do as mayor,” he said. “There is no city in Minnesota that appreciates and loves our police officers and all those that support them more than the city of Champlin.”
Ward 4
Information was shared regarding the upcoming vacancy of the council seat for Ward 4, currently held by the newly elected mayor, Ryan Sabas. The process will begin when Sabas is sworn in as mayor at the first City Council meeting of January 2023.
The council will announce the vacancy at this stage, creating an opening in which interested parties that reside in Ward 4 can submit a letter of interest until Jan. 20. The council will then hold interviews on either the week of Jan. 20 or the week of Jan. 27.
Curb Cuts Ordinance
An hour-long discussion took place during the new-business portion of the meeting surrounding a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s policy for curb cuts.
The redoing of a driveway or parking lot was presented as a key situation for this permit, in which it is important for the city to note whether utilities like curb stops, which control flow between the water main and individual properties, are being respected.
Council members Jessica Tesdall, Tom Moe, Nate Truesdell and Ryan Sabas all provided questions about the necessity for an additional permit process, citing concerns around how it would affect residential work that could operate with tight deadlines. Nelson noted that the majority of residential driveways would not require further inspection upon applying for the permit, only those with relevant utilities under their land or other specific factors.
Mayor Karasek said he supports the ordinance’s goals, but agrees that it requires more attention on the policy’s language for residential property projects.
“Frankly, I just think the residential component of it needs some work,” he said. “I support the residential component of it but I just think that, after all the comments that were being made here, there has to be some wordsmithing done in there to answer all of these questions or concerns that may arise during the process.”
After considerable discussion on potential changes to the ordinance, the original version of the ordinance was approved for a second reading. Among the topics addressed, council members weighed whether to include single-family homes without a visible curb stop on the list of properties that would require the permit for work to be done.
First readings were also done for amendments regarding right of way management and stormwater utility.
