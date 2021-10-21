The street improvement project on Hidden Oaks, Woods Trail, and Coneflower Circle in Champlin, which began in the summer and is now taking longer to complete than expected, is causing frustration among residents and city officials.
A total of 192 property owners have been affected by the recent $1.41 million construction project throughout the neighborhoods, and city engineer Shibani Bisson is grateful for all of their patience during the process.
“Thank you for your patience during construction,” Bisson said at the Oct. 12 Champlin City Council meeting. “It has taken longer than we thought and it’s still not complete.”
She mentioned that the city has worked diligently with the project contractor to expedite the process, but that progress has been made “very slowly.” But Bisson is hopeful that by the end of the road construction season, this project will be finished. “I don’t have any reason to believe this project won’t be complete,” she said.
All utility work is complete, while other remaining work includes irrigation and dog fence repairs, driveway repairs, concrete patching, street sign replacement, and crosswalks striping. At the council meeting, Bisson said final paving will start on Oct. 14 and the contractor anticipates it will take four to five days. One key factor for the timing for paving is the availability of bituminous plant mix, which is being affected by labor and oil trucking shortages at the plants.
Mayor Ryan Karasek concurred with the sentiment felt by many residents. “I can’t begin to express to the public how disappointed we have been with the contractor,” he said. “In all the years that I’ve been here, we’ve never had a contractor that has been quite this derelict in responsibility. Hopefully, we can get this resolved as soon as possible.”
One property owner, who sat in a chat on a Zoom call during the council meeting, said the project has caused $20,000 in property damage. “I’m very frustrated as you would understand,” the property owner said. “I don’t understand how any of this is adding any value to the community despite the terrible roads for ages before the project began.”
Bisson hopes that despite the hassle of the project, residents will be able to see the benefit of improved roads for the future. “I understand this has been frustrating...it has taken longer than anticipated,” she said. “But hopefully, you will see the value in the improved road conditions.”
The status of this project has been running in the opposite direction when compared to construction on Dean Avenue. Bisson said that the $1,045,000 Dean Avenue project has been substantially complete for about a month, with utility work, street paving and restoration, curb and gutter improvements, and new street lighting all finished. Some cleanup and other miscellaneous items are still left to finish.
Council member Jessica Tesdall, the representative of Ward 1, which includes Dean Avenue, is excited about how the construction turned out. “This is a charming street and it looks great,” Tesdall said. “I think the project turned out really nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.