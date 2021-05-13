The Trout Pond Fishing Pier is saying goodbye to Champlin. At the April 26 city council meeting, the council approved releasing the pier to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
In 2019, the DNR originally provided Champlin with the pier for the trout pond with the understanding that the city would push for public pond access. However, due to what the city calls “budget constraints,” Champlin has not yet initiated ADA-compliant parking or access for the fishing pier. Under that knowledge, the DNR is requesting the pier be returned.
The trout pond iis only used for fishing once a year. This year and last year in February, the city hosted a trout ice fishing tournament and assistant city engineer Todd Tuominen said the DNR is open to helping supply fish for exhibitions like that. Members of the city council also discussed the possibility of adding a second fishing event on the pond during the summer.
“Anytime you are exposing people to more fishing that is good,” Tuominen said. “The DNR is very supportive of the decisions we’ve made thus far.”
The pier, valued at $50,000, is expected to be given to the city of Chaska at some point this year. “It is a very good dock and the DNR would like it to go to good use,” Tuominen said.
While the pier might leave the city, for now, Tuominen said there is an understanding that if Champlin would need another dock in the future, the DNR would help try and make that happen.
