Champlin’s Dean Avenue construction to begin in June
The stretch of Dean Avenue from Independence to Lowell, which will likely have construction begin in August due to eagles nesting at 218 Dean Avenue. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

The city of Champlin announced at the May 24 city council meeting, that construction on Dean Avenue will begin in June.

City Engineer Shibani Bisson said that the project will begin with construction in between Cartway Road and Independence Avenue beginning next month, and the segment from Independence to Lowell will likely begin in August, due to eagles nesting at 218 Dean Avenue.

Bisson confirmed that the city has removed the sidewalk replacement element of the project from Independence to Lowell.

In the meantime, Bisson said the city is scheduling a pre-construction meeting, as well as sending notices to residents affected by this upcoming project.

