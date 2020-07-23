The Champlin City Council heard an update on the status of the interim Anoka-Champlin Fire Chief position at its Monday, July 13, meeting.
The council also considered vacating a portion of Dowlin Street and approved a change order for the water tower rehabilitation project.
INTERIM FIRE CHIEF
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp informed the council on the status of the fire chief’s position at the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department. Last summer longtime Chief Charlie Thompson left to take the top job at the Columbia Heights Fire Department.
Since then, Anoka-Champlin has struggled to find the right candidate to replace him. The Anoka-Champlin Fire Board wants to bring in someone experienced to “assist in managing the daily operations of the department, mentor current employees, and evaluate the operational readiness of the Fire Department,” according to the request for proposal. At the end of the contract, the interim chief will write a formal report with recommendations related the department’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
After nearly 15 years with a single fire chief, the Fire Board decided it could use the current waiting period to seek a fresh perspective.
“Today we had an interim chief that began his services that will carry through to approximately Nov. 1,” Heitkamp said. “At this point, we anticipate that the application process for the fire chief position to begin somewhere in that October to November time period. With have a new chief in place approximately the first of 2021.”
The interim fire chief is Richard Klein. He is retired from the Plymouth Fire Department, where he served for 23 years as chief. His fire career has spanned 40 years.
VACATING DOWLIN STREET
Also during the meeting, the council heard from Community Development Director Scott Schulte about the proposed vacation of Dowlin Street right-of-way within the plat limits of Champlin Mississippi Crossing. For the approved Mississippi Crossing project to be completed, portions of Dowlin Street right-of-way need to be vacated.
Dowlin Street was established in 1884 and was not properly dedicated with the original auditor’s subdivision.
“We had to court action and in fact, we did just a month or so ago to certify clear title to that Dowlin Street in the name of Champlin EDA,” Schulte said. “So, we are in a position now for the city to vacate the right-of-way.”
The council then approved vacating portions of Dowlin Street right-of-way.
WATER TOWER PROJECT CHANGE ORDER
In other matters, the council approved a change order for the water tower rehabilitation project for the tower located near city hall.
The project includes correcting interior and exterior coating failures, repainting the tower and other repairs Work began the week of July 6.
The change order approved is for a reduction in the project cost by $15,565. This reduction in cost comes from a material change from stainless steel piping to painted carbon steel piping.
OTHER
The council also:
AWARDED the bid for the Champlin Ice Forum roof replacement project to Central Roofing Company for $561,745. The project is anticipated to begin in August and completed by November.
APPROVED WSB to provide engineering design and bidding services for the proposed citywide water meter replacement project.
APPOINTED Tim Mueller to the Park and Recreation Commission.
