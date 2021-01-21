In an era when times are difficult, the city of Champlin is offering an option to help for local projects that need funding.
The city is reaching out utility customers asking for their participation in a community-based program in which residents’ bill will be rounded up the next dollar. Funds will be used to support the youth and citizens of the Champlin community, according to the city’s website.
The idea originated in 2016 and is called the “Champlin Round Up Program,” according to the Charlie Lehn, the city’s parks and facilities manager. City officials saw similar programs in other cities see success, including neighboring Anoka, and decided to give it a try.
“Ours is an ‘opt-in’ vs. an ‘opt-out’ program,” Lehn said. “Staff believed this would be a great way that people could donate to a good cause and help contribute.”
This is a specifically dedicated fun authorized by the city council to guarantee funds are being distributed to the youth and senior members of the community.
The donations are collected and put in a fund to support youth and senior programming. The city is allowing this fund to build up for a few years and then determine collectively with approval from the City Council regarding what the funds will be allocated towards.
“We are in the middle of building parks on the river and perhaps there will be a need that can benefit these groups in the future in these areas where we hope to draw many visitors to the sites,” Lehn said. “This is still yet to be determined.”
The city must spend funds in accordance with the state of Minnesota’s guidelines and be in compliance with laws that govern public purpose expenditures of municipal governments. Funds can be withdrawn electronically to make the process easy for residents.
In 2020, 245 residents registered for the program, which raised about $7,000. There is no end-date to the program in the near-future, Lehn said.
“Some of the challenges included just making sure the program would operate smoothly on the billing side of things,” Lehn said. “The most a contribution could be in one year is $11.88. While it was easy to register, getting the word out to residents was the challenge the first year. Things are growing continually each year and we are grateful to the generosity of our residents for this.”
Information on the program and a link to sign up are available on the city’s website by clicking on the “Community” option and then selecting “latest city news.” Residents may also call 763-923-7135.
In other city news:
The Champlin City Council was scheduled to meet for a work session on Tuesday (after this edition went to press). Agenda items included the Northwest Area moratorium and traffic study along with an update on the Mississippi Crossings project from City Administrator Bret Heitkamp.
