Champlin plans future street projects
Construction work on Dean Avenue in Champlin. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

The city of Champlin is planning its street and utility improvement projects for 2022. Currently, they are planning projects in these areas:

• Lakeside Trail, Parkside Drive, and Hillside Trail

• Elm Creek Parkway

Both projects are currently in the preliminary design stages, according to the city’s Facebook page. Neighborhood meetings and public hearings are planned for the upcoming months to provide more information to properties affected by the project. Construction is tentatively planned for the summer of 2022.

Regarding the current street projects, here are updates regarding construction progress:

Grading for the Jo Nunn Trail project was finished last week for the city’s newest project and paving is expected to begin this week, according to the Champlin Facebook page.

Two weeks ago, crews started yard restoration work on Dean Avenue, which continued last week with the removal of materials from the road and other site clean-up, and the plan to restore yards with sod and seed.

Also two weeks ago, crews at the Hidden Oaks construction site finished the gate valve repairs and storm sewer installation. Last week, they continued replacing concrete curb and driveways and finished up storm sewer work on Trillium Court.

Maryland Avenue construction is still in need of seeding and sod before wrapping up as of Sept. 7, according to the city’s Facebook page.

