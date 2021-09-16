Champlin plans future street projects

The city of Champlin is planning its street and utility improvement projects for 2022. Currently, they are planning projects in these areas:
• Lakeside Trail, Parkside Drive, and Hillside Trail
• Elm Creek Parkway
Both projects are currently in the preliminary design stages, according to the city’s Facebook page. Neighborhood meetings and public hearings are planned for the upcoming months to provide more information to properties affected by the project. Construction is tentatively planned for the summer of 2022.
Regarding the current street projects, here are updates regarding construction progress:
Grading for the Jo Nunn Trail project was finished last week for the city’s newest project and paving is expected to begin this week, according to the Champlin Facebook page.
Two weeks ago, crews started yard restoration work on Dean Avenue, which continued last week with the removal of materials from the road and other site clean-up, and the plan to restore yards with sod and seed.
Also two weeks ago, crews at the Hidden Oaks construction site finished the gate valve repairs and storm sewer installation. Last week, they continued replacing concrete curb and driveways and finished up storm sewer work on Trillium Court.
Maryland Avenue construction is still in need of seeding and sod before wrapping up as of Sept. 7, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.