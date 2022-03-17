At the Champlin city council meeting March 7, the city was officially named a HeartSafe community, which strives to increase the survival rates of people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

In 2018, city staff was tasked with making Champlin a HeartSafe community, and the application was officially approved in June 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Renee Hamdorf, HeartSafe Communities Coordinator at Allina Health, is proud of the work the city has done in the last four years to make this happen.

“This is big,” Hamdorf said. “This is something to be really proud of. [The staff] did a lot of hard work.”

So far, over 600 people have been CPR trained in Champlin, with 36 AEDs located throughout the city, including all municipal buildings.

“I can’t begin to express the gratitude I have to all the people who were involved in making this happen for our community,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said. “If we can save one life, it’s worth it.”

