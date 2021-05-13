With vaccinations on the rise in Minnesota, business is slowly starting to become as usual again. However, COVID-19 is still prevalent and organizations remain dealing with the ever-changing attendance of staff and faculty. The city of Champlin is no exception.
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp said at the City Council meeting on April 26 that 50% of city staff is in quarantine due to either having the virus or being a close contact of someone who tested positive.
The solution to keeping more people in the office? More vaccinations. One way Champlin is encouraging staff to get vaccinated is by creating an incentive program. With proof of full vaccination, employees would be credited with an additional eight hours of vacation time.
“We’re trying to provide a safe environment to get those individuals who have health issues or whose family members have health issues and are currently working from home back into work,” Heitkamp said.
According to council member Nate Truesdell, who said at the meeting he got vaccinated two days prior, staff told him that for each staff to receive an additional vacation day, it would cost the city roughly $25,000.
However, Heitkamp believes that the cost outweighs that of losing staff to virus protocols. “We’re finding the cost of the quarantines is affecting the organization much more than the cost of the proposed incentive program,” he said.
While the council didn’t approve the incentive program, they decided rather to table the discussion for a future date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.