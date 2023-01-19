Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas takes oath of office

The biggest topic as the Champlin City Council gathered on Monday, Jan. 9, was the beginning of Ryan Sabas’ tenure as mayor of Champlin. The former Ward 4 representative took the oath of office before giving a brief speech addressing the city council, city staff, and his family.
Sabas thanked his family for their years of support during his time on the city council and onward, before turning to the future work at hand as mayor.
“I’m honored to stand here as your mayor, the 10th mayor in our great city,” Sabas said. “Champlin is home and is a special place and I’m so excited to serve along my colleagues Nate, Jessica, and Tom as we guide Champlin now and into the future.”
Sabas discussed his intention to continue the working relationships he had built over his six years on the city council, noting the council’s ability to get work done in a professional manner.
“While a lot of work lies in front of us, through that time, passionate debate and discussion will occur, and we may not always agree,” he said. “But my promise to you is that we will always keep that here. We always keep our differences right here at city hall and do not bring them with us. Together, we’ll accomplish so much for this community.”
Mayor Sabas noted his connections to the area, recalling his years attending Champlin Park High School and promising to be a mayor for all. He also explained his hope of maintaining the high bar set by previous mayors.
“My dad, who I wish so badly could be here tonight to witness this, told me once, your name, it is what you make of it, and it’s who you are,” he said. “What this group has been able to accomplish and overcome the last handful of years, I believe is just the beginning. Champlin has long been a city that other communities look to admire and I intend to keep it that way.”
There is now a vacancy for Ward 4’s council member seat, Sabas’ previous position. The deadline to submit applications for that position is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. As of Jan. 10, further information and an applicant questionnaire became available on the city’s website, ci.champlin.mn.us.
