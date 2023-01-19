Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas takes oath of office

(Photo by Champlin City Council)

ChamplinCouncil - Ryan Sabas takes the Oath of Office as newly elected mayor of Champlin during the Jan. 9 meeting.

The biggest topic as the Champlin City Council gathered on Monday, Jan. 9, was the beginning of Ryan Sabas’ tenure as mayor of Champlin. The former Ward 4 representative took the oath of office before giving a brief speech addressing the city council, city staff, and his family.

Sabas thanked his family for their years of support during his time on the city council and onward, before turning to the future work at hand as mayor.

