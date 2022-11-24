The Monday, Nov. 14, Champlin City Council meeting started with the canvasing of the results of the Nov. 8 municipal election. In that election, Ryan Sabas was elected as Mayor of Champlin, while Jessica Tesdall and Tom Moe were elected as council members of wards 1 and 2 respectively.
Newly elected mayor Ryan Sabas noted during the meeting that he was happy to see city staff working hard to ensure a positive election experience, and a good voter turnout.
“Thanks to our staff that put on an election without any hiccups,” he said. “I think for the most part, seemed to be that the numbers were well and lines were big at some of the polling centers, which is always a good thing when people are showing up. But thanks to our staff for a good election.”
Mayor Ryan Karasek noted several upcoming community events for the week, all taking place at the new Mississippi Crossings Event Center. The center hosted a family bingo night Nov. 18, before hosting a Nov. 19 holiday artisan market, which featured work from local crafters.
Karasek also noted that the Christmas at the Crossings event will be taking place at Mississippi Crossings on Dec. 1. The mayor continued by discussing the success of the Mississippi Crossings showcase event, thanking the hundreds of attendees and the many people who worked to make it happen.
Champlin City Engineer Shibani Bisson provided a special presentation on the 2022 Street Improvement Projects as they relate to the Elm Creek Parkway.
“The concrete work is complete and the final lift of bituminous pavement was placed on October 28th. The trail within the median along Elm Creek Parkway was paved on November 4th. After that, the contractor started grading and leveling out the material in the median. Their work was delayed because of the rain last week. ... Next year, additional topsoil will be added and the area will be hydro-seeded for restoration.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.