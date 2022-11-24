The Monday, Nov. 14, Champlin City Council meeting started with the canvasing of the results of the Nov. 8 municipal election. In that election, Ryan Sabas was elected as Mayor of Champlin, while Jessica Tesdall and Tom Moe were elected as council members of wards 1 and 2 respectively.

Newly elected mayor Ryan Sabas noted during the meeting that he was happy to see city staff working hard to ensure a positive election experience, and a good voter turnout.

