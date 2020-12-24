Champlin Ice Forum to receive needed updates

The Champlin Ice Forum is about to get a long-awaited update.
The Champlin City Council on Monday, Dec. 14, unanimously approved a motion for an upgrade to the city’s ice arena. The council approved the bid from Total Mechanical Services, Inc., for $1,632,056, along with an additional $42,650 for future refrigeration options.
The city also appears to be in line for a Mighty Ducks grant in the amount of $500,000 to help offset the cost. That grant, according to Charlie Lehn, city parks and facilities manager, could be available as soon as early in 2021.
“For several years, staff has planned reconstruction of the Ice Forum’s (refrigeration system),” Lehn said at the meeting. “We had some favorable bids to the tune of almost half a million in anticipated savings to the city.”
The additional $42,650 involves installing refrigeration lines to the edge of the existing building, allowing the option for the future refrigeration of an outdoor rink by connecting to the rink’s refrigeration system’s capacity if the council would consider this an option in the future.
Council member Tom Moe asked if naming a contractor at this time would affect the city’s ability to receive the Mighty Ducks grant. Lehn assured the council this was not the case.
“It works in our favor to show them we’ve timed this to the best of our ability,” Lehn said. “I think they understand it’s a shovel-ready project. It makes sense to approve this to show them we’re committed. We’ve tried to do our best to put ourselves in a position to make this happen. We can name a contractor and still be eligible for the grant money and proceed with the application.”
Council member Nate Truesdell asked Lehn if the council could wait until the city received official word of receiving the grant before voting.
“I’m reluctant to spend money,” Truesdell said. “If you throw the Mighty Ducks money in this, it makes a lot of sense. (I wonder if) it make any sense to hold on until approving this until approving this until we know we have the Mighty Ducks grant.”
Lehn then reiterated his confidence in the city receiving the Mighty Ducks grant.
