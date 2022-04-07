At the March 28 Champlin City Council meeting, the council discussed citywide transportation initiatives, ranging from the roundabout at Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue to French Lake Road.
Since 2011 when the roundabout was constructed, the intersection of Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue has had an extensive crash history. A total of 35 crashes have occurred there in the past decade, with four to five crashes per year since 2018. Of those incidents, the city estimates that 62% have been DWI-related, primarily going northbound. From the crashes, there has been property damage not just on the center island of the roundabout, but in adjacent residential yards.
In 2020, discussions began with Hennepin County to review improvements to the intersection, where the county suggested lighting upgrades as the first step. The city of Champlin’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan includes an estimated $50,000 for lighting improvements to create more uniform lighting at the intersection, including a solar-powered LED light strip to the existing median and roundabout signs to increase awareness.
A city report states that the improvements would be “a low cost and relatively quick solution that could be tested to see if it is effective.”
“Drivers just aren’t seeing the roundabout,” city engineer Shibani Bisson said at the meeting. Bisson hopes that they can add taller lights that are more downcast and that do not point light upward, as well as more lighting on approaches, specifically northbound traffic.
The report also said the city requested the county support these improvements and share in these costs, and is awaiting the county’s response.
“We hope to move forward working with county staff on this,” Bisson said.
Hennepin County did complete signing and striping improvements at the intersection in 2020 and 2021.
Councilmember Nate Truesdell hopes that the intersection can get the necessary signage and lighting as soon as possible before more crashes possibly take place. “At some point, there will be an innocent bystander that gets hurt at that intersection, mark my words, if we don’t do something,” he said.
“It is a perpetual problem,” City Administrator Bret Heitkamp said at the meeting. “At the end of the day, it’s just not working.”
Other projects discussed at the meeting included Dayton Road, where Bisson said the county plans to improve the street in the next five years. The project would review safety improvements for the intersections, pedestrian crossings, and trails, as well as street rehabilitation.
An improvement project for French Lake Road, Elm Creek Crossing and Brookside Lane roundabout is identified in the city of Champlin’s 2024 plans.
Champlin staff has requested that the county review operations at the Winnetka Avenue intersections at West River Road and 114th Avenue to decide if a signal or roundabout is warranted. The county plans to complete an evaluation this year.
Also discussed at the meeting was the status of West River Road, which the county currently has no plans to improve in its 10-year plan. However, the city report states that pavement conditions and traffic operations will dictate future improvements and timing. Three Rivers Park District is planning for an extension of the West Mississippi River Regional trail along West River Road between Douglas Drive and 109th Avenue and is submitting an application for federal transportation funds with city support.
The county will also evaluate the road condition of East Hayden Lake Road this spring to consider it for pavement improvements, but it is currently not in their three-year plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.