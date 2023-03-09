The Monday, Feb. 27, Champlin City Council meeting was centered around the first reading of an ordinance amending the city code establishing a rental conversion fee for single-family dwellings and the first reading of an ordinance amending fees.

The first ordinance would establish a flat conversion fee for non-rental attached or detached single-family dwellings as defined in the city’s rental ordinance, that are converted into rental properties. These include condominiums and townhomes. The second ordinance would establish the price of that fee. That one-time, nonrefundable fee was listed as $500 on the first reading.

