The Monday, Feb. 27, Champlin City Council meeting was centered around the first reading of an ordinance amending the city code establishing a rental conversion fee for single-family dwellings and the first reading of an ordinance amending fees.
The first ordinance would establish a flat conversion fee for non-rental attached or detached single-family dwellings as defined in the city’s rental ordinance, that are converted into rental properties. These include condominiums and townhomes. The second ordinance would establish the price of that fee. That one-time, nonrefundable fee was listed as $500 on the first reading.
In 2022, the city made changes to the rental licensing ordinance that established a rental density cap. An eight-hour course was also recently attached to the conversion process for rental properties. Inspections are required once every three years in Champlin. The yearly annual license fee for Champlin is $110.
Community Development Director Scott Schulte, who presented the first reading, explained the fee as important for recouping the costs the city faces when a single-family home is converted into a rental space. He compared the work to what is involved in a standard rental inspection.
“The things you’re looking for are the same in those inspections,” Schulte explained. “But it’s really more upfront time and dealing with the prospective renter, and converting that property, understanding what’s needed of them. ... There’s the obligation that you take the class as a landlord, so all of that comes into play with that initial conversion.”
Mayor Ryan Sabas voiced his disagreement with the ordinance. Sabas’ concerns centered around how costs would add up and being unsure how that fee would compare to actual staff time.
“If [city employees] had to come back on-site, I’d understand a fee for that, because that is hard proof that, yes, you are taking more staff time,” Sabas said. “But $500 upfront, coupled with $110 a year, you’re looking at, before you even get your second inspection, $830 in fees. To me, I have a hard time believing that we’re going to have $830 of staff time in a conversion.”
Sabas added concerns over how the fee would affect Champlin’s affordable housing, noting that any additional fees would affect what renters have to pay as well.
“If you want to make housing in Champlin more unaffordable, you’re going to keep tacking fees on,” he said. “To me, I think the cost of renting is more than most people’s mortgages. So for me, this is a fee that I, personally, don’t agree with.”
In contrast, council members Jessica Tesdall and Tom Moe applauded the ordinance’s use of a median fee price, lower than other cities in the metro. Tesdall specifically noted that she hoped that improved funding sources could help Champlin eventually make their code officer full-time. She is currently part-time.
Council member Nate Truesdell noted the possible middle ground of a fee lower than $500, to which Mayor Sabas noted that Maple Grove’s fee is $100, while more expensive fees are used in cities like Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, and Brooklyn Center have fees of $500 or more.
Sabas continued his thoughts on comparing the fees of different cities by noting he was under the impression, after conversations in previous years while owning a rental property in Brooklyn Park. He emphasized that the cities with higher fees seemed to need them for very different reasons than Champlin.
“To me, I see ourselves as more along the lines of a Maple Grove and we’re making moves that some other cities like Brooklyn Park, who I spoke with a number of years ago, say are to deter crime. That was their reasoning behind it. That doesn’t seem to be our reasoning. Our reasoning seems to be to make more money and to cover costs with those fees.”
Tesdall made a note, however, that in previous discussions this issue had been brought up in part due to concerns about corporate-owned rental properties.
“I want to be clear about the intention, that I recall, as we went down this lane. I don’t think it was a money grab, I don’t think it’s because we want more fees to single-family home owners, who want to now rent. It was to be mindful that there’s a faction of corporate-owned rental properties and that they’re showing up here in Champlin.”
The ordinance to establish a rental conversion fee was passed. On the issue of the amount, a separate, attached ordinance, that ordinance was passed but with support for a $250 fee instead of $500.
Most importantly, the council also agreed to attach a $250 fee if the property owner were to fail their initial inspection and require a full second conversion inspection. This change would not adjust the usual inspection fees attached to rental properties, only the conversion process. A second reading of both ordinances will take place later.
