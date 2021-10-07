At the Sept. 27 Champlin City Council meeting, city engineer Shibani Bisson provided updates to street improvement projects throughout the city. Here are the project updates.
Hidden Oaks/Woods Trail/Coneflower Circle
Bisson said construction activities were a concern in terms of progress but said crews have been progressing at a faster rate than before. “However, there is some remaining work left,” she said.
Construction crews have paved the first lift of pavement, except on Trillium Lane where there is utility work being done.
As of Sept. 27, milling on the Woods Trail and Coneflower Circle area was planned for last week along with paving on Trillium Lane.
Bisson added the city is having an assessment information meeting on Oct. 7, and an assessment hearing on Oct. 12. “I expect we will have final paving and restoration by then,” she said.
Maryland Avenue/Brooklyn Heights
Bisson said the project, which was substantially completed in June, is pretty much finished.
On Sept. 17, crews restored the boulevard areas, killed weeds, and put in topsoil.
Dean Avenue
The final lift of the pavement was planned for Sept. 28. Bisson said the city is working with the nearby Modern Montessori Charter School on the timing of the lift so there is limited disruption during drop off and pick up hours.
Currently, the new street lights are up and operational. The assessment information meeting was planned for Oct. 5 with a hearing on Oct. 12.
Closure on French Lake Road
County Road 121 on French Lake Road, between Valley Forge and Deerwood Lanes, was closed starting on Sept. 13 to make deep sewer utility connections, build turn lanes, and put in a concrete median near the property of what will be The Oaks at Bauer Farm.
Project developer Nathan Fair of Champlin 99 said at the meeting that the turn lanes are progressing nicely, and pending the weather, they planned to have curbs laid down on Sept. 29, along with the center median.
After that, Fair said the plan is to put down the asphalt and within two to two and a half weeks, the county road is expected to reopen. From a development standpoint, Fair said the goal is to get all the asphalt down by Halloween.
On the homebuilding side, Fair added that sales are going much better than expected. As of Sept. 27, they have 14 fully signed purchase agreements with an average sales price north of $776,000. “That is quite a bit higher than what was originally projected for this project,” Fair said. “It is going very well.”
