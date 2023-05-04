The Champlin City Council met Monday, April 24, to discuss multiple topics, including the entertaining side of life near the Mississippi River int the form of watercraft slips, and the more dangerous side in the form of the recent battle against flooding.
Mississippi Crossings Watercraft Slip Lottery
Champlin Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn led the presentation of a lottery to select six winners of watercraft slips for the Mississippi Crossings.
Winners of the slips can have their watercraft moored down at Mississippi Point Park for the 2023 boating season.
The lottery was completed by Mayor Ryan Sabas and Champlin Recreation Supervisor Andy Singleton. There was a total of 10 participants, with six winners on April 24 and four people selected as alternates if a winner is unable or unwilling to complete the registration and payment process by May 5.
The winners were Dan Stone, Shelley Rothstein, Steffany Shoup, Scott Olson, Jennifer Erickson, and Tim Grabow.
The alternates were Angela Beaulieu, Autumn Phenow, Dan Anderson, and Debra Hamer.
Water levels
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp recapped the latest city council work session, which he noted included discussion of the recent threat of flooding and how it has been managed.
“The good news is the river is receding. We don’t have any impending weather that could adversely impact us in the near future,” Heitkamp said. “So, we’ll see that go down significantly over the course of the next week. Special thanks for public works for all their time and effort, huge effort, in terms of putting us in a position to implement the flood control plan, which was seamless.”
