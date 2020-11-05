The Champlin City Council met for 10 minutes in a special session on Monday night and approved two resolutions related to the Mississippi Crossings project.
First, the council approved a resolution approving the vacation of right-of-way on East River Parkway encumbering the plat of Champlin’s Mississippi Crossings second addition.
Secondly, the council approved a Mississippi Crossings change order for sanitary sewer modifications.
The city’s utility department recently discovered that the existing eight-inch sanitary sewer serving the southerly portion of the Mississippi Crossings development is experiencing sewer surging levels of 4- 6 feet in manholes during peak operation of the system from Lift Station No. 2, which is located south of the boat launch.
This condition was observed in the field and has been verified via modeling of this system by the engineering firm WSB. Since there has never been any service connections in this area and the system has operated with no services for several years,city staff was unaware of the surge levels in this gravity sewer line. The existing sanitary sewer is to be re-aligned with the development and will need to be upgraded to operate properly and to accommodate the new development of the restaurant/event Center.
The City Council will conduct its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
