At the Aug. 22 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved several items that had originally been discussed at the Aug. 8 meeting.
Mississippi Crossings tax district
As stipulated in the purchase agreement between the city of Champlin and the Mississippi Crossings developer, a storm sewer improvement tax district is to be established for the Mississippi Crossings project.
According to a city report, the district allows the city to acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, maintain, repair, replace, and improve an underground stormwater treatment system within the district, and to acquire, construct, maintain, and improve stormwater holding areas and ponds outside the district.
The report also stated that it is in the best interests of the city and its taxpayers that the district be established to ensure the costs generated by the stormwater facilities associated with the Mississippi Crossings project are paid for by the benefiting property owners within the district.
The district shall be established through adoption by an ordinance requiring a two-thirds vote of the council and holding a public hearing.
Animal waste ordinance
On Sept. 30, 2021, the city was issued continued coverage under the Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) General Permit, which requires Champlin to meet new standards within the next year.
According to a city report, one of those standards is that the city requires owners or custodians of pets to remove and properly dispose of feces on city-owned land.
Therefore, the council conducted the first reading of a revised ordinance related to picking up animal waste around the city. Included in the ordinance are as follows:
The owner or custodian of any animal shall be responsible for the prompt removal of any excreta deposited by his/her animal on public walks, recreational or private property.
No owner or custodian of any animal shall cause or allow such animal to soil, defile or defecate on any city property unless such owner immediately removes and disposes of all feces deposited by such animal in a sanitary manner.
It is unlawful for any person owning, keeping, or harboring an animal to cause or permit said animal to be on any city property without having in his/her immediate possession a device for the removal of feces and depository for the transmission of excrement to a proper receptacle.
It is unlawful for any person in control of, causing, or permitting any animal to be on any city property, to fail to remove feces left by such animal and dispose of it properly.
Proper disposal of animal waste shall be limited to burial where lawfully permitted, flushing in the toilet, bagging for disposal in the owner or keeper’s waste receptacle, and bagging for disposal in a waste receptacle designated for animal waste in a public park or park area.
Disposal of animal waste in storm drains and public compost is prohibited.
The provisions of this section shall not apply to the ownership or use of any properly identified service animals, animals when used for police activities, farm animals, or tracking animals when used by or with the permission of the appropriate authorities.
Other announcements
Shed Fest tickets are on sale. The fourth annual gathering will be Saturday, Sept. 24, and feature an Eagles tribute by the Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious plus a preshow by The Ladies of the 80s. Save $5 per ticket with advance purchase.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, at Andrews Park, don’t miss the End-of-Summer Nerf battle. Residents can pre-egister online for free. Bring eye protection and city staff will supply darts and blasters. The day of registration will be $5.
The Mississippi Crossings Event Center is opening this October and space is available to rent. Visit mississippicrossings.com to learn more.
