Champlin council approves improvements for 2022 street project

At the Nov. 8 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the resolution ordering the improvements for the Lakeside Trail, Hillside Drive, and Parkside Trail 2022 Improvement Project.
The project consists of the following streets: Lakeside Trail, Lakeside Circle, Lakeside Court, Hillside Drive, Hillside Circle, Parkside Trail, Parkside Circle, and Parkside Court, which make up approximately 1.28 miles. These streets were constructed in 1987 and are now experiencing deterioration with general pavement failure due to cracking and settlement, according to a city report.
In 2007, the portion of Lakeside Trail from roughly 350 feet north of the Lakeside Court intersection to just east of the Lakeside Circle intersection was reconstructed, thus these streets are not proposed to be improved with this project.
Based on the pavement condition, the proposed improvements for the project include street reconstruction with a full, barrier-style curb and gutter replacement. Champlin City Engineer Shibani Bisson said that the city is using a Pavement Condition Index, determined by an independent party, which rates the roadways every three years. It ranges from 0, which denotes a failing roadway, to 100, a brand-new road. The Index ratings for streets included in the project are: Lakeside Trail- 34, Lakeside Court- 54, Hillside Drive- 47, Hillside Circle- 61, Lakeside Circle- 50, Parkside Trail- 27, Parkside Court- 82, and Parkside Circle- 57.
During the proposed project, estimated at $4.6 million, drain tile is proposed to remove moisture in the roadbed, and the existing street layout and widths will be maintained. Damaged, settled, or cracked sections of the existing sidewalk are proposed to be removed and replaced, and pedestrian ramps are proposed to be upgraded to comply with current ADA standards.
However, the entire length of the sidewalk along Hillside Drive will likely need to be replaced, according to the report, with storm sewer improvements proposed to improve drainage conditions. Existing street lighting wiring is proposed to be installed to improve maintenance and meet city street lighting standards, and mailboxes within the project area will be removed and replaced with new mailboxes, meeting the city standard. Street signs will also be replaced with the project.
After council discussion Oct. 13, the proposed assessment amount per single-family residential unit is $7,500, with all properties having an equal assessment value, according to Bisson. This rate will be updated with the 2022 city fee schedule. 161 properties will be assessed during the project.
A neighborhood informational meeting was held Oct. 14, with 13 residents attending the meeting in person and 14 residents attending the meeting via Zoom. Final designs for the project are slated to be wrapped up by January 2022, with bidding taking place sometime between February and March, and construction proposed to begin sometime next summer.
One point of emphasis from a resident in the construction process was related to a proposed location for a pond. Darrik Spaude, a resident along Lakeside Trail, said the city’s proposed location for a treatment pond is typically where the neighborhood kids play soccer and baseball.
Bisson said city staff has met with the manager of the park, but added that since they are still in the design phase, they will consult him again to talk about changing the proposed location of the pond. “We will certainly look at that location,” Bisson said at the council meeting.
“It would be nice if we could avoid that area,” council member Ryan Sabas said. “I don’t want to take away space that kids are gathering to use as an area to play.”
