The Champlin City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2021 operating budget in efficient fashion at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Champlin Finance Director Shelly Peterson presented the final budget to the council, who resoundingly approved the budget. The city will levy $11,858,979 in property taxes.
The biggest chunk of the nearly $12 million levy goes is used for public safety. Of the nearly $5.9 million devoted to public safety, the Champlin Police Department is on the budget for just over $4.6 million, while the city’s fire department will receive $685,800.
The levy is an increase in the gross levy of $790,173 or 7.1% over the 2020 final adopted levy. This increase supports current service levels, several new initiatives and the annual debt obligation.
The debt service levy includes the addition of the first of two equipment certificates to fund the replacement of the refrigerant system at the Champlin Ice Forum. After further estimates provided by Hennepin County on tax capacity and fiscal disparities, along with budget refinements and reductions during the budget process, the impact to a median value home is expected to be $56 annually when compared to 2020.
Peterson said during her presentation that 40% of the homes in Champlin are in the $235,000-$285,000 range.
Mayor Ryan Karasek praised Peterson and the city staff for their work during what has been a challenging year.
“Thank you to Shelly for being so incredible on this,” Karasek said. “I am grateful for you and your entire team for making this city of one of the most financially efficient in Minnesota. We are all thankful for your work.”
The budget process began in June when the council provided city staff with objectives and direction as they developed the 2021 budget. At that same meeting, council approved the next three years street improvement projects and enhancements to the Pavement Management Plan.
In other actions:
* The council APPROVED a lengthy 12-item consent agenda. Included in that group was a resolution approving the city’s 2019 special appropriations general obligation bond grant application from the Department of Employment and Economic Funding of the redevelopment project for the park pavilion and dock system at Mississippi Crossings.
In 2019 and 2020, staff applied to the Minnesota Management and Budget offices for a $6,050,000 grant to help fund the costs associated with constructing a new park pavilion and dock system associated with the Mississippi Crossings Redevelopment Project. Both park improvements are associated with the Mississippi Crossings Master Plan. The State Bonding Bill was approved in October of 2020 and the amount of $3,450,000 was approved to fund these improvements at Mississippi Point Park.
* APPROVED a resolution on improvements for Dean Avenue. Construction on the estimated $1,183,900 project is set to being in May of 2021 with completion scheduled in December.
* APPROVED bids and awarded contract for replacement of the refrigeration system at the Champlin Ice Forum. The Champlin Parks and Recreation Commission recommend approving the Ice Forum’s project base bid of $1,632,056 and Alternate 2 bid of $42,650 for a total of $1,674,706, and awarding the contract for the Refrigeration System Reconstruction Project to Total Mechanical Services Inc.
