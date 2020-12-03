The Champlin City Council met for a pre-Thanksgiving session on Monday, Nov. 23, and approved resolutions for two major road improvement projects.
The approved projects are set for Maryland Avenue and Brooklyn Heights, in addition to Hidden Oaks Lane/Woods Trail Area.
The Maryland Avenue project is between 109th and 111th Avenues, along with the Brooklyn Heights Neighborhood, including Kentucky Avenue, 110th Avenue N., Idaho Ave. N., Jersey Court N., Louisiana Lane N., and Idaho Circle. Total cost of this project is estimated at $1,595,600.
Maryland Avenue has been experiencing significant deterioration and general pavement failure resulting in extensive potholes and patching completed in recent years. The cul-de-sac streets of 109th Circle and 110th Circle could be improved later. But improving these streets at the same time can be done as Maryland Avenue is the only access.
This would improve the integrity of the pavement on Maryland Avenue and limit disruption to one construction season. The streets in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood have had extensive potholes and patching completed this year. The streets are 32-34 years old and the total length is approximately 5,290 feet.
Proposed improvements include street rehabilitation by reclamation and paving for Maryland Avenue, 110th Circle N., and 109th Circle N., and a mill and overlay for streets within the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Subgrade corrections are to be completed where underlying soils are soft or unsuitable to support the roadway.
Spot curb replacement of broken or sunken curb sections is proposed for all streets. Storm sewer improvements are proposed along a portion of Maryland Avenue to improve drainage conditions. Existing street lighting was reviewed against current city standards and is proposed to be upgraded to the current standards. This work also includes removing and replacing the trails within Brittany Park.
Sanitary sewer manhole castings and rings are proposed to be reconstructed with a chimney seal. Hydrants are proposed to be replaced along Maryland Avenue N., 109th Circle N., and 110th Circle N.
The estimated cost for the Hidden Oaks Lane/Woods Trail Area/Coneflower Circle improvement project is $1,830,800. This project consists of areas of Hidden Oaks Lane N., Woods Trail N., Trillium Lane, Hidden Oaks Court N., Oakridge Circle N., Aspen Circle N., Blazingstar Court N., Bluestem Place N., Windflower Place N., Woodlawn Court N., Woodlawn Place N., Ironwood Court N., Red Oak Court N., Trillium Court N., Trillium Lane N., and Coneflower Circle N.
These streets are experiencing significant deterioration and general pavement failure resulting in extensive potholes and patching completed in recent years. It was previously identified with capital planning that these streets are reaching the tail end of being candidates for a mill and overlay improvement in lieu of a complete pavement replacement.
Pavement coring was obtained to determine the most cost-effective pavement rehabilitation improvement. One factor that has accelerated the deterioration of these streets is the practice of seal coating streets causing pavement striping issues that several cities have experienced.
The seal coat material and part of the top layer of asphalt breaks away from the pavement, creating superficial potholes after the freeze-thaw cycle. The streets are 20-28 years old and total length is approximately 2.4 miles.
This street improvement work is planned to be completed in 2021.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETS
Champlin’s Economic Development Authority met after the regular City Council meeting and unanimously approved four agenda items.
First, they approved the sale of EDA-owned land to Cohesion Group, Inc. On June 8, the city and EDA entered into a purchase and development assistance agreement with MC Housing, LLC and MC II Developer LLC (Greco).
As part of the agreement, the EDA would sell the future restaurant/event center pad to the Phase II Developer or their assignee for $1; Phase II Developer had responsibilities under the agreement to construct a restaurant/event facility; and Phase II Developer had responsibilities under the Parking, Access and Landscaping Easement Agreement to provide access for public parking and pay all future maintenance and capital costs related to the parking.
The Phase II Developer will to assign the acquisition of the parcel to Cohesion Group Inc. as well as the responsibilities under the above agreements related to the Phase II Development (partial assignment).
The EDA also:
APPROVED construction management and public improvements at Mississippi Crossings.
The City has been working with Terra General Contractors, LLC on the design and cost analysis for the city’s new park pavilion, amphitheater and site work planned at Mississippi Crossings. The design and costs have been refined so the city will be formally retaining them as a Construction Manager to assist the city in bidding and management of the construction of the improvements.
The construction budget is $6,082,715. The project will be bid this year, with construction expected to commence in spring of 2021 and completion of the site work by June, 2021. The amphitheater is expected to be completed by Sept. 3, 2021 and the pavilion by Feb. 1, 2022.
APPROVED the 2021 EDA budget and levy. The 2021 levy of $475,913.80 is .0185% of the estimated market value and the maximum allowed.
APPROVED the decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for the Champlin EDA. Cities obtaining coverage from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust must decide whether to waive the Minnesota statutory tort limits to the extent of coverage purchased. This decision is made annually.
