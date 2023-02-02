The principal issue of Champlin’s Jan. 23 City Council meeting was the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s policy on motorized golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and motorized dirt bikes.
Presented by Lexi Weihe, associate planner of the planning and zoning division for the city of Champlin, the amended ordinance focuses in what vehicles are allowed on certain roads.
While no changes took place to the rules pertaining to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and motorized dirt bikes, the council had an in-depth discussion on golf carts.
The proposed amended ordinance centers around the use golf carts to get around Champlin, especially to important social areas like Andrews Park and the Mississippi Crossings, by licensed drivers. The vehicles would require some safety measures, including a slow-moving vehicle sign.
The conversation met obstacles, however, due both to the strict limitations drivers would face because of safety precautions and the desire thereafter to find a good middle ground between safety and the golf carts being useful as transportation.
As was noted by multiple council members, the initial reading presented a situation in which golf cart drivers would be unable to reach the likes of Andrews Park and the Mississippi Crossings from most residential areas.
A motion was passed to accept the first reading of the ordinance, with the council vocal that changes would need to be made for the second reading to ensure a happy medium of safety and accessibility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.