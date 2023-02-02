The principal issue of Champlin’s Jan. 23 City Council meeting was the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s policy on motorized golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and motorized dirt bikes.

Presented by Lexi Weihe, associate planner of the planning and zoning division for the city of Champlin, the amended ordinance focuses in what vehicles are allowed on certain roads.

