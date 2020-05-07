With costs higher than expected, the city of Champlin has agreed to leave the power lines near the city’s new digital sign above ground.
In the 2019 agreement with Blue Ox Media for the digital billboard, the power lines supported by four power poles were to be buried and the costs, estimated at $80,000, would be shared between the city and Blue Ox Media.
But a more recent estimate of $140,000-$150,000 from Xcel Energy precipitated a change to that agreement, according to Community Development Director Scott Schulte.
The Champlin City Council unanimously agreed April 27 not to require Blue Ox to remove the poles bury those power lines.
The sign is located on the west side of Highway 169, near 120th Avenue.
Before construction, it was unclear how much visual impact the power lines would have.
“Because of that increased cost and the minimal impacts of visualization on the billboard sign Blue Ox is requesting we forgo burying those power poles,” Schulte said.
If the cost to bury the lines falls below $100,000 in the future, the city and Blue Ox could reconsider the project.
“We’re not closing the door on this happening but right now we’re saying the cost exceeds the benefits, that’s why we’re willing to forgo it at this time,” Schulte said.
The city of Champlin collects $8,800 in monthly lease payments from Blue Ox Media, along with receiving regular advertising space on the digital billboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.