Champlin approves Your Boat Club, set to begin operations this summer

At the Champlin City Council meeting on May 10, the council approved, by a 3-2 vote, a contract agreement with Minneapolis-based boat rental company Your Boat Club that allows the business to operate at Mississippi Point Park starting this year.
After a contentious discussion about this topic at the March 22 city council meeting, Mayor Ryan Karasek wanted the public to know that the council is doing what they believe is the best thing for Champlin as a city. “This council genuinely cares and wants to make the best decisions,” Karasek said. “A lot of times it is a very difficult thing. Inevitably you are going to end up upsetting somebody. We as a council try to do what we believe is best for the community as a whole.”
The council initially approved a request for proposal document at the April 19 work session that was sent to two companies, Your Boat Club and Champlin Boat Rentals, to be the watercraft rental operator at Mississippi Point Park, starting in 2021. They also agreed that the operator would be allowed four pontoons and one fishing boat and that the contract would have a city option for the 2022 season. It will then be rebid in 2023 for consideration moving forward.
On May 6, the city was notified that Champlin Boat Rentals could no longer meet the bid requirements because they couldn’t get enough pontoons, due to a supply shortage. Recommendations from the staff to the council were that if the council decides to move forward with a watercraft rental operator for this season, it should be Your Boat Club.
Kurt Wresh is the owner of Champlin Boat Rentals and lives on the Mississippi River in Champlin. With 19 years of experience in the boat rental business, Wresh talked to the council about what his company could offer that Your Boat Club couldn’t. Charging $35 and having residents go on a boat ride down the river where they could sample beers. Educational tours for kids. Getting senior citizens on the river.
While Wresh admitted they could not be ready for the 2021 season, he said the company would be ready by 2022 and doesn’t know why there is a big rush to get it started now. “I don’t understand why we’re in such a hurry to get it done this year,” he said. “We would love to do it next year and I believe we could offer more fair and equal access for all starting next year.”
But for this season, Your Boat Club will be providing five boats at the Champlin location. Three will be rentals and two will be for members only. Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn said the city will provide docks for the first year of business, set to be installed between now and the first week of June, and starting year two, Your Boat Club will be financially responsible for their own docks. Lehn added that the city hopes Your Boat Club will begin business at Mississippi Point Park by July 1.
Some members of the council, staff, and residents mentioned one of the reasons to do watercraft rentals now is to work out the kinks for future years. However, council members Ryan Sabas and Nate Truesdell, who voted against this agreement, thought that would serve no use since there would be different problems faced in 2022, like the completion of the Mississippi Crossings project, then right now in 2021.
“I just can’t figure out for the life of me why we are trying to rush this,” Sabas said.
Your Boat Club co-founder Luke Kujawa views this process differently. He said he has been working for nearly a year in preparing to operate in Champlin. “This hasn’t been rushed,” he said at the meeting. “We want to be a partner with the city of Champlin and help make this as successful as it can be.”
For many residents who don’t have regular access to the water, Your Boat Club could provide another avenue for river enjoyment.
Pat Levy grew up on River Parkway in Champlin, where her father currently resides. The Minnetonka resident spent many hours of her childhood water skiing on that section of the river and said she still has a vested interest in the city. When she moved away from Champlin, she didn’t have access to a boat or a body of water. Every time she would walk along some shoreline, Levy would look longingly at the water and wish to see the world from that perspective. So she decided to become a member of Your Boat Club.
For the past nine years, Levy has enjoyed the ability to have access to bodies of water around Minnesota. “This is such an awesome organization,” Levy said at the council meeting. “They are so professional and customer-service oriented. This would be a real asset to the community.”
Even though he still has questions and concerns about having Your Boat Club operate in town, Sabas is wanting the best for the company. “I think we’re taking a leap that we don’t quite know where it will lead...but at the end of the day I wish [Your Boat Club] much success,” Sabas said.
