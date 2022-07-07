Champlin approves ward boundaries

The Champlin City Council approved change to ward boundaries for voters at its Monday, June 27, meeting.
The council also amended the city code to allow for off-sale liquor purchases, and matters involving police officer positions.
Amending city ward boundaries
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp told the council after the census every 10 years, cities and municipalities are “required to redistrict and adjust election boundaries to create wards as equal in population.”
He added this was done with as little disruption as possible.
“Back in March, the City Council approved a resolution establishing the new precincts and polling locations,” he said.
The council is now asked to approve the amendments to the city’s ordinance which more clearly defines the ward boundaries. The new ward boundaries and new legislative district boundary splits ward four.
Councilor Ryan Sabas said, “Ward 4 has been split into two precincts. There will be two separate precincts, east and west of Douglas Drive. It will be a little unique for voters this year. So there will be two options and two areas to vote at Jackson [Middle School] rather than the normal, everyone just goes to the same spot.”
The new ward boundaries and precincts can be found online. Council Nate Trusesdell added people visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website and in the election section put in their address to find their ward, precinct and where to vote.
Councilor Jessica Tesdall raised a concern about how the city plans to let the voters know about the changes. Heitkamp said city staff is working on a communication plan which will go out to the residents in the next newsletter.
The council approved the first reading of the amendment establishing ward boundaries.
Amendment to alcohol beverage in city code
In other matters, the council was informed that state statute allows a licensed brewer to ask the city it’s located in for an off-sale license to sell up to 128 ounces per customer per day. This would include growlers. This brewer must produce less than 7,500 barrels of malt liquor annually to qualify.
Heitkamp told the council Elm Creek Brewing Company had requested this off-sale license.
“As I said from the beginning to Elm Creek Brewing, we are grateful to them to be in our community and doing a great job,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said. “Starting out with the most difficult of scenarios in the beginning of the pandemic. I’m thrilled to see that they are continuing to succeed in our community. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it all the time, that I want to do whatever we can to help our businesses succeed. And this is one of those things.”
Trusesdell agreed. He added, “This law, in my opinion, is a little overdue.”
The council approved the first reading of the ordinance amending the city code adding a small brewer off-sale license.
Police department matters
The council also considered two items related to officer positions within the police department.
First, the council accepted the resignation of officer Caitlyn Amundson. She began her employment with the department July 6, 2015. She worked as a patrol officer and an investigator.
Her last day is July 8.
The second item was related to a vacant officer position after the resignation of officer Collin Szabla. The department conducted interviews, ability tests, examinations, and background checks.
Matthew Root has completed the selection process and was determined to be a good fit. He is from Fairmont. He received his associate in applied science degree in law enforcement and completed skills at Alexandria Technical College. Root received his bachelor of science degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University- Mankato.
He served as a police officer with the Denver Police Department in Iowa for six years. He also worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.
The council approved the appointment of Root as a full-time police officer.
