On May 8, Champlin City Council announced that Ty Schmidt will be resigning from his position as Chief of Police for the city of Champlin after 27 years of service. For almost three decades he has served as a police officer, sergeant and chief of police.

The council discussed the impending retirement of the police chief and the process involved in filling that position. The City Council agreed to move forward with internal and external candidates for the position and appointed Glen Schneider as the Interim Police Chief in the meantime.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments