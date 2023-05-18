On May 8, Champlin City Council announced that Ty Schmidt will be resigning from his position as Chief of Police for the city of Champlin after 27 years of service. For almost three decades he has served as a police officer, sergeant and chief of police.
The council discussed the impending retirement of the police chief and the process involved in filling that position. The City Council agreed to move forward with internal and external candidates for the position and appointed Glen Schneider as the Interim Police Chief in the meantime.
In his resignation letter to the city, Schmidt states that his retirement is “a mixture of sadness and excitement.” The motion to accept the resignation and retirement for Schmidt was passed. His last day of service will be May 31.
Building request
In other matters, Andy Headding, resident, purchased the property located at 853 Bradford Avenue in Champlin. Heading’s goal is to demolish the existing home and build a single-family residential home on the lot.
A couple of approvals were needed from the city. The first was a conditional use permit to allow for a garage that is over 1,000 square feet. Headding’s second request is a variance on the setback requirement from 137.5 feet to 130 feet to “allow for the house to sit more appropriately on the lot and be more in line with the neighborhood as a whole.”
The Community Development Director reviewed the variance and conditional use permit criteria. Staff recommended denial of the variance and approval of the conditional use permit subject to the conditions noted in the staff report.
The property currently contains a single-family home with an attached garage. Headding’s plans were to erase the existing home and to build a new one with an attached garage. The average setback requirement has been in place since the 1990’s for averaging setbacks of neighborhoods in the area.
The City Council’s first concern is if they are using the property within a reasonable manner. The use of building a single-family home with a garage does meet this requirement. In addition, the question is if the property would alter the neighborhood. A variance in this case would essentially ignore the city code establishing a difficult precedence for the city in the future.
“One of the main things I looked at while doing research is the setbacks of the neighborhood,” said Headding. “There are about 20 properties that I looked at and the average setback of all the properties is 129 feet.”
After careful consideration, Champlin City Council founds this variance request did not meet criteria and denied it. Plans for the garage, however, did meet all city conditions and staff granted the approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.