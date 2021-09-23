Champlin approves proposed 2022 tax levy, operating budget

Champlin Finance Director Shelly Peterson presents the proposed 2022 tax levy and operating budget to the City Council on Sept. 13.

At the Sept. 13 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the 2022 proposed operating budget and tax levy. Finance director Shelly Peterson spoke at the meeting and detailed what taxpayers should know in this proposed plan for next year.

Peterson said the proposed net tax levy for 2022 is estimated to increase 4.54%, which is equivalent to $10.7 million, based on preliminary figures coming from Hennepin County. For context, the final 2021 net levy increased 7.6% over the previous year.

The proposed levy was developed with guidance from the city council in June and Peterson said it includes significant initiatives incorporated by the council in August.

Regarding the operating budget, the general fund, which is the primary operating fund of the city, is proposed to increase 4.68%, or $14,270,000, when compared to the 2021 budget, according to Peterson. She also mentioned that 93% of the tax levy goes to the general fund. Included in the 2022 general fund are several new initiatives, most significantly the addition of three new positions: communications coordinator, human resource coordinator, and patrol sergeant.

Peterson also gave an overview of the 2022 proposed Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) levy, which is a 0.0185% increase. The HRA levy’s estimated impact on a median-valued home is less than $3 annually, Peterson said.

Other information Peterson said that was relevant for city taxpayers is that transfers make up roughly 20% of the general fund expense budget, which “provide resources to support the city’s aging infrastructure and equipment.” The Capital Improvement Plan includes over $16 million in infrastructure projects, equipment, and technology planned for 2022.

New initiatives featured in the 2022 preliminary budget include: a citizens survey, improving crosswalk intersections, adding a sergeant to the patrol division, adding a human resource coordinator, adding a communications coordinator, and the Ice Forum storage expansion project.

The next steps for the 2022 proposed budget and tax levy after the City Council’s approval on Sept. 13 include the proposed levy being due to Hennepin County by Sept. 30, and additional budget discussions scheduled in October and November. Then on Dec. 13, the City Council will host a public meeting and formally adopt a final 2022 tax levy and budget, which is due to Hennepin County by Dec. 28.

